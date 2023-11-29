Nike Blazer Mid Premium "Cream" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Blazer Mid sneaker line is gearing up to introduce another fresh iteration. This time around, the model will be clothed in a "Cream" colorway and will feature premium tooling. This latest rendition of the classic model will also include Earth-Vintage Green hues.

The Nike Blazer Mid Premium "Cream" shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime in the coming weeks. It's important to note that the actual release date and price is currently under wraps. These shoes will be available for purchase via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, and at its linked retail stores as well.

Nike Blazer Mid Premium "Cream" shoes are accentuated with contrasting Vintage Green hues

Here's a look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is all set to embrace the fall-winter months of 2023 with the all-new iteration of the Nike Blazer Mid. In addition to being released alongside a corresponding Air Force 1 Low, this Nike Blazer Mid possesses a multitude of distinctive characteristics that exude both elegance and robustness.

This Blazer Mid embodies the essence of fall by using rugged materials along with laces that are inspired by the outdoors. From the sturdy ballistic mesh to the coarsely tumbled leathers and suede layering, Blazer Mid Premium "Cream" shoes are true to the spirit of fall.

There is a seamless integration between the Cream II, Earth, and Vintage Green color scheme and autumn aesthetics. The layout is brought together with the "Cream II" hue, which is used to enhance the thick-cut leather top, subtle mesh tongue flaps, and suede reinforcements.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The brown and green shades, on the other hand, feature on the liners, Swoosh additions, back panels, and logos. This gives the pair a well-balanced and earthy appearance that is in tune with the current season's palette.

The design of this Blazer Mid places a strong emphasis on detail. These shoes have a vintage white midsole and a timeless gum rubber outsole, which gives them an upscale look while also providing secure traction.

The tongue flap, as well as the insole tags of the footwear, feature a unique waffle-textured design, which adds an air of nostalgia and highlights the shoe's vintage charm.

The beginnings of the Blazer silhouette are underlined on Swoosh's site, which states:

“Originally introduced in 1972 as a basketball shoe, the Blazer has since transformed into a modern staple for skaters and sneakerheads alike. Maturing from a simple canvas high top to a leather mid top and casual low top, this shoe just gets better with age.”

The Nike Blazer Mid Premium "Cream" shoes are reportedly set to launch in the coming weeks. Those who are interested in getting their hands on the pair are advised to use the SNKRS app or Swoosh's site to receive timely alerts about their arrival.

Sneakerheads can also check out Nike's official site for other colorways that are currently on sale.