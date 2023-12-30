7 series to watch if you like The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart has made a big impression on people with its intense and captivating story. It's a 2023 drama miniseries based on a novel written by Holly Ringland in 2018. And, of course, fans are eager to find more series that have intense and intricate storytelling.

Watch the amazing wellness resorts in Nine Perfect Strangers and get ready for some spooky mysteries in The Clearing. These recommendations will bring back the same feelings fans had when they watched The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Dive into the world of cult dynamics with the characters in The Path and uncover some dark family secrets in Pieces of Her. For fans who are craving more series that give them the same feel as The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, these are some of the top recommendations to watch.

7 series that are just like The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

1. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Based on Liane Moriarty's popular book, this Hulu series takes place at a fancy wellness resort where nine people are looking for healing and change. The mysterious Masha, played by Nicole Kidman, leads the group as they face unexpected obstacles.

With an amazing cast that includes Melissa McCarthy and Michael Shannon, Nine Perfect Strangers is a thrilling adventure of finding oneself and growing.

2. The Clearing (Hulu)

The Clearing is based on the events that take place after a girl goes missing (Image via Hulu)

In this Hulu series, a girl goes missing, and it brings up some spooky memories for a woman who's involved with The Kindred, the cult that was led by women back in the day. The Clearing, based on J.P. Pomare's crime thriller, takes one deep into the mind of a cult survivor and explores all the messed up stuff that goes on.

It's crazy how it blurs the line between what's going on right now and what she's just imagining. This intense thriller, like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, is all about kidnapping, manipulation, and trying to uncover the truth.

3. Saint X (Hulu)

Saint X is all about multiple timelines and not your typical girl-gone-missing story. There's a girl who dies while on vacation in the Caribbean, and it's quite shocking. The show switches between the past and present and gets pretty intense.

The sister who's left behind gets caught up in a quest to find out what happened. It is for viewers who are into mysteries and want to keep themselves on the edge of their seats. Saint X is a must-watch, like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

4. The Path (Hulu)

The Path is about a family that gets tangled up in a cult (Image via Hulu)

The Path is about a family caught up in a kind of weird cult dealing with relationships, faith, and power. It has a mix of mystery, romance, and supernatural vibes and explores how people easily fall into believing in things.

For those who are into cult dynamics, The Path is a super interesting show, akin to The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

5. Pieces of Her (Netflix)

In a quiet Georgia town, Pieces of Her starts with a random act of violence that sets off a series of unexpected events. As 30-year-old Andy Oliver tries to find answers as she goes on a risky adventure across the US, uncovering her family's deep secrets.

Like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, this Netflix series guarantees thrills, intrigue, and an enthralling exploration of how families work.

6. Devil in Ohio (Netflix)

The show is about Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Image via Netflix)

Devil in Ohio is a gripping show that follows Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a psychiatrist at a hospital. She takes in a mysterious girl who escaped from a cult. This girl showing up messes with Dr. Mathis's family and flips her world around.

With an intense storyline like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and lots of mind-bending moments, this Netflix series delves into the effects of cults on people and families in a captivating way.

7. Big Little Lies (Max)

Big Little Lies is a twisted and hilarious show inspired by Liane Moriarty's book. It's all about three moms whose lives go from picture-perfect to a murder mystery. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is pretty close to how it makes the viewers feel.

Featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, this drama is packed with juicy rivalries and scandalous secrets. It takes place in Monterey and is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that wraps up with a suspicious murder at a school fundraiser.

Just like The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, these series will keep viewers hooked with their stories and characters.