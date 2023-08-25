The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 recap: The best episode so far 

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 was titled Part 6: Wheel of Fire. It was directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Kirsty Fisher and Sarah Lambert. It was released on Prime Video on August 18, 2023.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart started slow, but Wheel of Fire was undoubtedly the best of the episodes so far. Alice realized that Dylan was exactly like her violent father as he finally unleashed his true form.

The official synopsis of this The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode read,

"Away from the oppression of Thornfield, Twig reconnects with her culture and her own grief. As June finally learns to speak the truth, Alice’s dream of Dylan as her loving counterpart begins to transform into a nightmare."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 6 recap: Why did Dylan attack Alice?

This episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart began with Alice narrating her childhood to her boyfriend.

Alice moved to a new town and started a new life. She was dating her coworker, Dylan, and things looked perfect. However, she has begun to see early signs of her boyfriend's toxic behavior. Dylan gradually revealed his true colors throughout the episode.

Lola invited Alice to a party, and Dylan was displeased by this idea. Alice asked Dylan to join him, but he still seemed disinterested. Later, when Alice got ready for the party, Dylan saw her dress and expressed his disgust for it. He called it slutty and even said that she wanted attention. Alice spent the rest of the evening watching a cricket match with her boyfriend.

Dylan soon apologized for his behavior, but horror struck once again. The couple decided to walk together after work, but Dylan got stuck at work. Alice went out alone with her dog, but when she returned home, she realized her boyfriend was already there. Dylan was furious that Alice went alone and suspected that she was seeing somebody behind her back. He began choking her hard and pushed her to the ground.

Alice soon stood up and saw Dylan silently crying in the living room. Dylan apologized for hitting her and explained that he was afraid he would lose her to someone else. Alice assured him that he had nothing to fear and she loved him. They soon moved on from this incident, but Alice knew deep down that she was in trouble. Dylan's worst was yet to come.

The next day at work, Alice is asked to assist with burning unwanted wildflowers at the Park. While Alice and Dylan were supposed to be a team, the group leader asked Dylan to work on an unforeseen emergency. This gets Alice paired with Aiden. The fire from the burning bush triggers Alice's PTSD due to her losing them to a horrible fire. Noticing that she was facing troubles, Aiden had to help her. Alice was already having flashbacks of when her father and mother physically abused her. This was when Alice knew Dylan was exactly like her father. Later, Alice thanks Aiden for helping her.

Dylan spotted them hugging, and this triggered the life out of him. He left Alice hanging and took off. Alice returned home on her own and found Dylan occupied with work. She tried to talk to him, but Dylan seemed very distant.

His tone suddenly changed, and he began yelling at her. Before Alice could react, Dylan attacked her and threw her on the ground. He kicked her hard and even threw a hard punch. Alice was shaken to the core and horrified by what had happened. She still managed to get up and fought back.

She took her boyfriend down and ran for her life. She took her car, went to her own house, and locked all the doors and windows. Dylan soon arrived and began banging on the doors and begging Alice to forgive her. Alice suddenly heard a voice and turned to see her mother's ghost, Agnes.

Agnes told her to open the door and continue her life, but Alice knew her mother was wrong. This episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart ended with her grabbing a knife and crying while contemplating what to do.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is streaming on Prime Video worldwide.