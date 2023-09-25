Your Lucky Day review: Angus Cloud shines in riveting crime thriller

Angus Cloud, featuring in Your Lucky Day, stars in the remake of a film of the same name released in 2010. Premiered at the Fantastic Feast Festival on September 23, 2023, the film received positive reviews from critics. Directed and written by Dan Brown, it marked his first feature film debut. The movie will hit theaters on November 10, 2023, and be available on digital platforms by November 14, 2023.

Your Lucky Day features a simple story with thrills and confrontations. The story follows a convenience store during Christmas, where a chance to make anyone a millionaire creates a fuss among six people who want to grab that lottery ticket.

The movie captures the viewer's attention by showcasing the theory that "the rich become richer and the poor become poorer." Regarding this point, director Dan shared in Deadline,

"We've been sold a myth that hard work alone will get you there, but NFL players go broke at about the same percentage as lottery winners: 70%. As the gap between the top and bottom widens, and we see the injustice of families unable to pay their medical bills while billionaires literally plot to live forever, our collective belief in this false dream is pitiable."

Your Lucky Day movie review: A captivating crime thriller

The focus of the movie is on answering questions like, what would you do with a million dollars? How far would a person go to grab such an amount? How much blood are they willing to shed? How many are they prepared to kill? The story may seem old, but with a modernized view of reality, it garners positive reviews.

The movie is set in 2017, where a lottery worth $156 million, along with a gold mine, could be won at a convenience store. The elite are on the verge of winning it, but Drug Dealer Sterling (Cloud) makes his move to steal the lottery ticket. This action grabs the attention of everyone in the store, including the spry young cop (Sterling Beaumon), apprehensive store owner Amir (Mousa Hussein Kraish), and pregnant couple Abraham (Elliot Knight) and Ana (Jessica Garza).

$156 million could change everyone's life, and they had a deal to split it evenly. What is the outcome? Did they truly win the lottery with lots of blood on their hands? The movie is captured from a surveillance point of view for clarity. Your Lucky Day is a film that explores the power of money in today's world.

Angus Cloud at his best in his final movie: Your Lucky Day

Your Lucky Day marks one of Angus Cloud's final performances. He sadly passed away on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25. He is well-known for his role as Fezco in HBO's Euphoria. Angus Cloud performed exceptionally well in this movie. The film is dedicated to him by the director,

"Angus was the kindest person on set. Humble. Creative. He openly celebrated everyone around him. I will never get to watch the film with Angus, but I feel blessed to have had this brief time with him. I had always hoped to say back to him, 'Congratulations, bro, you did it."

The other main cast includes Jason O'Mara, Sterling Beaumon, and Spencer Garrett. Adam Baxter and Luke Barnett produced the movie.

This Christmas movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 10, 2023.