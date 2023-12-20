7 series to watch if you like The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty took the streaming world by storm, capturing hearts with its coastal charm, intricate love triangles, and the nostalgic haze of summers at Cousins Beach.

For fans eagerly awaiting the next season, the anticipation can be tempered by exploring other series that share the essence of sun-soaked drama and coming-of-age tales. Here are seven captivating series that will resonate with ardent fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

7 shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty

1. My Life with the Walter Boys

If you found joy in the lively chaos of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Netflix's My Life with the Walter Boys offers a delightful parallel. This 10-part series introduces 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who navigates life's twists after a tragic accident.

The bustling household of her mom's best friend, complete with ten kids and more brothers than Jackie can count, sets the stage for chaotic yet adorable moments. The cliffhanger ending will leave you eagerly awaiting the next season.

2. Looking For Alaska

John Green's Looking for Alaska brings the exploration of young adulthood to the screen, echoing the themes of independence and self-discovery. As Pudge enters a boarding school, the series delves into the complexities of his feelings for the enigmatic Alaska, who mysteriously disappears.

The adaptation of Green's novel adds another layer of depth to the genre, creating a space for profound reflections on life's journey and love's unpredictable twists.

3. Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever invites viewers into the tumultuous life of high school sophomore Devi, resonating with the desire for love amid the challenges of adolescence, similar to the themes explored in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Devi's determination to reshape her life after a turbulent freshman year parallels Belly's journey in navigating love triangles and discovering her own path. Both series shine a spotlight on young, talented actresses of color in lead roles, amplifying the diversity of experiences in the coming-of-age landscape.

4. Gilmore Girls

For those captivated by the family dynamics in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gilmore Girls presents a timeless coming-of-age rom-com centered around Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory.

Set in the quaint town of Stars Hollow, the show beautifully weaves the challenges of single motherhood, the quirks of a small community, and the highs and lows of love.

With its mix of drama, humor, and heartwarming moments, Gilmore Girls offers a comforting and engaging binge-watch experience, much like the emotional resonance found in the coastal escapades of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

5. Ginny & Georgia

Netflix's Ginny & Georgia unfolds a compelling narrative of a woman, Georgia, and her two kids seeking a fresh start in the northeast, reminiscent of the desire for new beginnings in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The series blends teen love, mother-daughter scenes, and small-town drama, mirroring the intricate web of relationships and emotions explored in Belly's journey.

The character Ginny, forced to be the ‘grown-up’ in the family, navigates mature decisions alongside the inevitable growing pains, creating a harmonious blend of drama and comedy.

6. Outer Banks

John B's quest to find his missing father, leading friends through treasure hunts and facing heated rivals, echoes the thrill of discovery amidst the summer sun.

While Outer Banks leans more into mystery, the shared summer setting adds a layer of connection for fans who appreciate the suspenseful intrigue intertwined with Laurel and Susannah's secrets in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

7. The Wilds

Stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, a group of teen girls becomes the focus of an elaborate social experiment. While tonally distinct, the shows share a common thread of placing young women at the center and exploring intense friendships and romance in high-stakes situations.

The Wilds bring a unique flavor to the coming-of-age genre, providing a gripping narrative that echoes the intensity of emotions experienced in the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

As fans eagerly await the return to Cousins Beach on Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty, these seven series promise to fill the void with their own brand of captivating storytelling.

Whether it's the chaotic charm of the Walter boys, the introspective journey in Looking for Alaska, or the family dynamics of Gilmore Girls, each series offers a unique yet resonant exploration of youth, love, and self-discovery.