7 most underrated footwear brands of 2023

Most fashionistas and sneakerheads prefer to rock footwear from renowned brands, while some others prefer the anonymity that comes with unpopular brands. The popularity of a brand doesn't always guarantee the overall quality of a product, while underdog brands have been known to produce eye-catching and impressive silhouettes.

There is nothing wrong in rocking trendy and uber-popular silhouettes although it might be refreshing to try other brands that offer the same value for cheaper. In 2023, many brands have popped up with unique and innovative footwear and have created a small following among those who have eyes for unique craftsmanship.

On the lookout for lowkey footwear brands with quality products? Check out the list below.

Most underrated footwear brands with quality products in 2023

1. Rothys

Rothys is an American sustainable fashion brand dealing exclusively in footwear, bags, and accessories. The New Generation brand is an advocate for environmentally friendly and ethically sourced raw materials. So far, the brand has recycled up to 166 million single-use bottles, transforming them into artfully made shoes that are not only eye-catching but give lasting value for money spent.

2.Saucony

It is surprising that this time-tested brand is not a household despite being around for several years. Saucony boasts an array of high-performance running shoes that come in unique and eye-catching colors. The brand's futuristic silhouettes like the Vizipro are proof that the American brand doesn't get hyped enough.

3. Zou Xou

Zou Xou is a slow-fashion handmade shoe brand based in Argentina. The brand's products are of high quality and are made with love and care. The luxury fashion brand offers vintage-inspired and sophisticated pieces.

Crafted from high-quality materials, the brand's products like the Uchi Flat in Tannat and Alma loafers are epitomes of understated elegance.

4. Yohji Yamamoto

The eponymous footwear brand is owned by Yohji Yamamoto, the Japan and Paris-based designer known for his avant-garde designs and unique silhouettes. The designer's love for the color black is displayed in most of his creations.

Even though the Japanese brand has collaborated with leading brands like Adidas and Supreme, they are still relatively unpopular compared to other big shoe brands.

The Y3 Collaboration with the Three Stripes brand saw the creation of the Y-3 Gendo sneakers that showcased the brand's eccentric and bold designs.

5. Aminah Abdul Jillil

Another eponymous brand with a collection of fine footwear, Aminah Abdul Jillil, makes bold and colorful shoes. The founder's history as a dancer influenced the expressive and artful nature of the brand's products.

Although the brand has partnered with leading retailers like Harvey Nichols and Level Shoes, it is still fairly unknown in mainstream fashion. The brand's signature bow pink shoes which sell for as low as $520 are proof of its dedication to fusing affordability and quality.

6. Allbirds

The New Zealand and American sustainable fashion company deals in footwear and apparel. The company keeps its products as eco-friendly as possible. The brand's designs are simple and elegant, not caring so much for flashy details.

The shoes seamlessly blend fashion with function as they are comfortable, practical, and made naturally. The brand partnered with renowned artist Tiffany Bouelle in 2023 to create artful designs on their impressive sneaker silhouettes.

7. Cariuma

Another sustainable brand driven by quality and innovation, Cariuma is a Singapore-based brand. It is founded by two former footwear company executives who strive for ethically produced and earth and human-conscious footwear.

Since 2020, the brand has planted two trees for every sneaker they produce. The B-certified company has a collection of premium sneakers like the Oca High Suede, and SALVAS sneakers and has collaborated with other brands like Hokusai and Marie Kondo.

The fashion industry is evolving and new brands spring up almost daily. It is important to take time out and discover brands that suit your style as there are many hidden gems buried amidst all the popular and older brands.