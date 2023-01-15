71st Miss Universe: How did Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu pay tribute to 1994 winner Sushmita Sen?

Miss Universe wrapped up another magnificent event on Saturday, January 14, 2023, and crowned this year’s winner. Harnaaz Sandhu, the crown holder of the global pageant, took to the stage to crown her successor, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, and in the process, paid tribute to 1994 winner Sushmita Sen.

Harnaaz walked the stage for the last time as Miss Universe while wearing a black gown that featured Sen’s winning moment digitally printed on the back. She also promised to continue making her country proud.

In a conversation with The Quint in 2021, Sandhu had spoken of Sushmita Sen being an inspiration to her, stating that the actress has made India proud and that her attitude never changed. She said:

"She has been a great inspiration to me and a lot of billions of lives all around the world. The way she has managed her professional and personal life."

She continued:

"It just feels like yesterday she won the Miss Universe crown and I’m looking forward to inspire people the way she has been doing."

Meet Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu

The actor, activist, and spokesperson was the winner of Miss Universe 2021 and participated in the pageant while representing India. With Harnaaz’s victory, India took home the crown after 21 years since Lara Dutta won the crown in 2000.

In the 70th Miss Universe, Sandhu became the third Indian to take home the crown.

Her journey started with modeling at a young age. Her inspiration for following her dreams came from her mother, who became a gynecologist despite facing setbacks and obstacles.

Her mother’s journey also inspired her to empower other women and as a result, she would accompany her mother to health camps, where she would talk about women’s health and menstruation as a teenager.

As a teenager, the former Miss Universe was subjected to bullying and body-shaming and in April 2022, she was a victim of the same after she walked in Lakme Fashion Week. Harnaaz suffers from Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten found in wheat, barley, and rye.

In a conversation with People Magazine, she said:

"Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter."

She further stated that it’s not about how people look, it's about who they are from the inside and how they treat people, and what they believe in. In the interview, she added that the comments led to her breaking down at really unexpected times.

She added:

"I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It's really sad."

Harnaaz returns to the Miss Universe stage

On January 14, 2023, Harnaaz returned to the stage and walked the ramp one last time as Miss Universe. She walked the stage as her journey was narrated.

She stated in a voiceover that she took the stage for the first time at the age of 17 and her dream since then was to be in the pageant competition. She thanked the entire pageant organization for helping her reach millions and was seen getting emotional.

Harnaaz also had a message for her successor:

"Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

Post her walk, she crowned the new winner, R’Bonney Gabriel from America.

