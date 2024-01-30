Hublot watches epitomize the brand's commitment to distinct and innovative timepieces. Renowned for being the first to combine gold cases with rubber straps, Hublot continues to defy conventions, creating staple watch pieces.

The high-end watchmaker's series is well-recognized for its unique designs, featuring titanium metals, attention-grabbing colorways, and crystal embellishments, marking them as silhouettes to look out for.

In addition to their horological significance, the Swiss brand has made an impact on popular culture, gracing the wrists of celebrities such as Usain Bolt, Kylian Mbappe, and King Gustav of Sweden, among other high-profile individuals.

8 Best Hublot watches for men in 2024

Below is a carefully curated list of the eight best Hublot watches for men in 2024.

The Integrated Titanium Ceramic watch

The Original Gold-blue watch

Square Bang Unico White Ceramic watch

Sang Bleu King Gold watch

Tourbillon Purple Sapphire watch

Classic Fusion Original Yellow Gold watch

The Chronograph Titanium Green watch

Orlinski Bracelet Titanium White Alternative Pave watch

1. The Integrated Titanium Ceramic watch

The Integrated Titanium Ceramic watch (Image via Hublot)

This timepiece features a two-toned strap design, crafted from silvered titanium material with a black-coated ceramic material embedded in the middle.

The case and the bezel are also built from ceramic material in a black hue, housing the grayish dial, accented by the silver-toned hands. The highlight of its features is the innovative scratchproof alloy on the watch’s face.

This watch is priced at $26,518 on the brand's website.

2. The Original Gold-blue watch

The Original Gold-blue watch (Image via Hublot)

This water-resistant watch features bluish rubber straps that create a striking contrast against the rose-gold hue of the bezel. The golden color scheme of the bezel lays a foundation for the silver hue of the screws that run from the lugs to the bezel.

Additionally, the Hublot watch is equipped with a Hub 4100 automatic chronograph moving system, ensuring precision in time-telling.

The original gold and blue watch is priced at $38,098 on the brand's website.

3. The Square Bang Unico White Ceramic watch

The Square Bang Unico White Ceramic watch (Image via Hublot)

This retro-inspired timepiece boasts dichromatic colored rubber straps in white and black hues, coupled with a bezel and case crafted from ceramic, dressed in a white hue. The dial features a colorway of grey, black, and white hues. It features a 72-hour power reserve and an automatic chronograph movement.

This watch is available for $26,172 on the brand's website.

4. The Sang Bleu King Gold watch

The Sang Bleu King Gold watch (Image via Hublot)

This men’s watch features a hexagonal-shaped bezel crafted from a rose-gold material, detailed by grayish-colored screws. The golden tone of the bezel contrasts elegantly with the black hue of the rubber straps and the dial.

This watch is equipped with a 5Hz frequency, resulting in 1/10th accuracy per second.

This Hublot watch is priced at $55,467 on the brand's website.

5. The Tourbillon Purple Sapphire watch

The Tourbillon Purple Sapphire watch (Image via Hublot)

This chronographic display wristwatch features transparent purple rubber straps, paired with a bezel and case crafted from purple-colored sapphire crystal. This dial, also made from a sapphire crystal, features an integrated chronographic silhouette.

The remarkable qualities of this Hublot watch include an in-built power reserve capacity with meca-10, Tourbillon, and Mp-11 calibers, lasting for about fifty days.

The Tourbillon purple sapphire watch is priced at $225,809 on the brand's website.

6. The Classic Fusion Original Yellow Gold watch

The Classic Fusion Original Yellow Gold watch (Image via Hublot)

This men’s watch features a yellow gold-crafted case and bezel, complemented by black rubber straps attached to the titanium buckle fastener, allowing a customizable fit.

This Hublot watch features a lacquered dial in a black hue, adorned with golden detailing of the brand logo, which is also visible on the hands. This classic timepiece features an innovative motor approach of 11 MP-05 barrels and boasts a 50-day power reserve.

This timepiece is priced at $26,518 on the brand's website.

7. The Chronograph Titanium Green watch

The Chronograph Titanium Green watch (Image via Hublot)

This chronograph features a case crafted from a lightweight silver-white titanium material, joined with greenish rubber straps.

This timepiece comes with a green-colored dial plate featuring sub-dials, along with silver hues on the hands and hour markers. It is water-resistant up to 40 meters and features a 48-hour power reserve.

This Hublot watch is priced at $11,811 on the brand's website.

8. The Orlinski Bracelet Titanium White Alternative Pave watch

The Orlinski Bracelet Titanium White Alternative Pave watch (Image via Hublot)

This bracelet-designed watch is crafted from silver-toned titanium metal and adorned with crystal embellishments from the strap to the bezel.

The dial is enveloped in a white hue, serving as the base for the silver-colored accents visible on the hands. This Hublot watch features Grade 5 titanium to prevent corrosion and a power reserve of up to 70 days.

The watch is priced at $49,677 on the brand's website.

Read more: 7 Best luxury watch brands for men in 2023

Here are some of the best Hublot watches for men currently available on the brand’s website.