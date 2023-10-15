Nike Air Max Plus “Voltage Purple” shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of intriguing “Lemon Twist,” “Summit White/Ashen Slate,” “Black/Red,” and more colorways in the past few weeks, the Nike Air Max Plus is now planning to make a comeback in its “Voltage Purple” ensemble. This colorway of the stated silhouette was previously seen in 2018.

The upcoming colorways of Air Max Plus will be completely dressed in a Voltage Purple/Total Orange-Purple Agate scheme.

The recently surfaced Nike Air Max Plus OG “Voltage Purple” colorway is all set to re-enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, as per the early reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Remember that Nike has yet to confirm the official launch date of these sneakers.

These shoes will be sold online as well as at the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other retail vendors. Curious readers can add them to their collection for the payment of $175 for each pair.

Nike Air Max Plus “Voltage Purple” shoes are complimented with crisp white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max Plus Voltage Purple sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label is bringing back an old favorite with the release of the "Voltage Purple" Air Max Plus. Originally designed by Sean McDowell in 1998, this shoe has remained an essential component of sneaker collections ever since. The last time we saw this "Voltage Purple" iteration was in 2018, and now it's making a return to prominence.

A dynamic color scheme is featured on the "Voltage Purple" Air Max Plus, which includes Voltage Purple, Total Orange, and Purple Agate. The base of the footwear is a purple mesh, with black leather reinforcements on the tongues, mudguards, and heel counters. This particular shoe also has a purple heel counter.

Take a closer look at the uppers of this Nike Air Max Plus shoe (Image via Nike)

Furthermore, the touches of the total orange hue on the company's logo add a dramatic splash of color to the shoe. Similar orange accents also appear in the sole unit. The visible Air Max units sitting inside the white midsoles display these orange tones, making the design more aesthetically pleasing.

The footwear has been given a unique appearance with the addition of reflective 3M elements along the tongue flaps. Ultimately, the whole look has been finished off with a durable black rubber outer sole unit.

The glow-in-the-dark accents make the shoe more appealing (Image via Nike)

The legendary Air Max sneaker range that Nike has produced has been possible only upon account of the invention of Air Max technology. As a result, Nike celebrates its innovative technology in the following manner:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Plus “Voltage Purple” shoes that will be accessible in the next few weeks of this year. To receive timely alerts on the arrival and confirmed release date of these shoes, one can register on Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app.