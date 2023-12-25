8 best K-drama couples of 2023 who made everyone believe in love

As the year comes to an end, the best K-drama couples of 2023 continue to win the hearts of thousands with their unmatched chemistry. There's no doubt that K-drama has cracked the code for making all its viewers yearn and ache for love through their romance series.

However, the actors' chemistry in certain K-dramas takes the show's plot one step further, making it almost impossible for viewers to not be swooned by the same. Just like every other year, the K-drama industry has rolled out a handful of romance plots, that equally hurt and elate viewers as they are subjected to a roller coaster of events that unfolds during the show.

Regardless the several ups and downs, the unshakable love between these characters has made a strong impression on viewers, naturally placing them on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023.

From Gu-won and Cheon Sa-rang to Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo: 8 best K-drama couples of 2023 who effortlessly impressed viewers

1) Gu-won and Cheon Sa-rang (King The Land)

First on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023 is Gu-won and Cheon Sa-rang, played by 2PM's Junho and Girl's Generation's YoonA.

The series showcases the blossoming love between a hardworking hotelier and the heir of the hotel she's working under. While their relationship kicks off on a rocky road, they soon become each other's safe space, with endless love to share for each other.

2) Lee Mi-hyun and Kim Doo-shik (Moving)

Starring Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung, Moving reveals an intriguing plot where people with gifted powers work under a company to carry out missions that help in bettering society.

When two such gifted people meet in the company through a complicated mission, their love for each other leads to several obstacles. However, despite the battles they have to face, their love remains strong, naturally placing them on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023.

3) Choi Chi-yeol and Nam Haeng-seon (Crash Course In Romance)

The next on the list of best K-drama couples in 2023 are Choi Chi-yeol and Nam Haeng-seon in Crash Course In Romance. Played by Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon, the series uplifts the hopes of late-found love.

The two's initial hatred towards each other slowly unfolds into love as they spend more time with each other, and their supposedly unconventional age doesn't stop them from being a swoon-worthy pair.

4) Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo (Destined With You)

Another pair on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023 that garnered a lot of attention for their undeniable chemistry is Destined With You's main leads Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo, played by Rowoon and Lee Bo-ah.

The show revolves around the much-loved trope of destined lovers. When a successful lawyer bound by a family curse crosses paths with a civil servant who can unleash him from the curse, their relationship transcends to love.

5) Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae (Dr. Romantic 3)

The next pair on the list of the best K-drama couples in 2023 is Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae, played by Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung. The doctors who delighted viewers with their chemistry in the second season of Dr. Romantic continue to showcase their influence in the third season.

As they meet each other in a low-functioning forest-side hospital after hitting the lows of their careers, the duo's initial banters slowly develop into a strong and long-withstanding love.

6) Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung (My Demon)

A recent pair on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023 are the main leads of My Demon, an ongoing SBS K-drama. The show starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jun, showcases a 200-year-old demon, Jung Gu-won, whose life gets unexpectedly tangled to a cold heiress, Do Do-hee.

While they enter a contract marriage to realize their material needs, the time they spend with each other naturally allows love to blossom between the two.

7) Ha Yi-chan and Yoon Cheong-ah (Twinkling Watermelon)

On the long list of the best K-drama couples of 2023, the unforgettable yet innocent love showcased through the show Twinkling Watermelon isn't to be ignored. Starring Choi Hyun-wook and Shin Eun-soon, the series reveals that verbal communication isn't necessary for finding true love.

When Ha Yi-chan, an extroverted loud, and music-loving boy comes across Yoon Cheong-ah, who is quiet, deaf, and introverted, their completely contrasting personalities don't stand in the way of them becoming each others' safe space.

8) Ban Ji-eum and Moon So-ha (See You In My 19th Life)

The last on the list of the best K-drama couples of 2023 are Ban Ji-eum and Moon So-ha. Starring Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun, the show showcases the complex love that unfolds between a woman who carries all the memories of her past eighteen lives as she enters the nineteenth and a man whose face resembles that of her lover in the first life whom she lost tragically.

With an exciting crowd of the best K-drama couples of 2023 gathered at the end of the year, fans hope for more such swoon-worthy couples to fill the list next year.