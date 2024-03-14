Platform sneakers offer a savvy blend of comfort and style, providing the wearer with a fashionable aesthetic whilst still ensuring much-needed comfort. For added height and a bold style, platform sneakers are the go-to choices and luckily, foremost footwear brands have created platform sneakers with impressive qualities to capture the attention of most sneakerheads and fashionistas.

The year 2024 unfolds with a wide selection of platform sneakers to choose from. It might be daunting to make good picks from the vast choices, so we have helped with the list below.

The article below reflects the writer's opinion only. We might have missed a few brands, let us know your opinion.

8 Best women's platform sneakers to avail in 2024

1) Adidas Gazelle Bold sneaker

The Adidas Gazelle Bold sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

Crafted from leather, synthetic, and textile materials, this pair of Adidas Platform sneakers come in a black, gold, and white colorway. The sneakers feature a triple-stacked platform, white serrated stripes on the side, removable insole, and a lace-up closure style.

It also features an embossed golden Gazelle branding on the side and an Adidas logo on the tongue. These low-top silhouette sneakers sell for $120 on Nordstrom.

2) Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker

The Dolce Vita Zina Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

This pair of sneakers is crafted from leather and textile materials and comes in a white and black colorway. The sneakers feature a low-top silhouette, a single elevated platform, and a padded collar. The abstract display of geometric shapes on the bumper sole adds a touch of modern flair to the retro-inspired sneakers.

The shoes also come with a translucent half-outsole and a black overlay on the collar. They are sold for $125 on Nordstrom.

3) Nike Court Legacy Lift Sneaker

The Nike Court Legacy Lift Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

This pair of Nike's basketball-inspired sneakers is made from leather and textile material and comes in a white colorway with touches of black. The shoes feature a low-top silhouette, a white upper with a black Swoosh logo on the sides, and a pillowed heel elevated platform sole.

It also comes with removable insoles, a stitched-on Nike logo on the tongue and collar, and a lace-up closure style. The shoe is sold for $90 on Nordstrom.

4) Nike Air Max 90 LV8 Sneaker

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

This pair of Nike's 90 sneakers is crafted from leather, textile, rubber, and synthetic materials and comes in a violet and white colorway. The shoes feature a layered upper, a chunky platform embedded with stacked bubbles of Nike's iconic Air Cushioning, and a lace-up closure style.

The shoe also comes with the iconic Swoosh on its sides and comes in a low-top silhouette. It is sold for $150 on Nordstrom.

5) Adidas Samba Sneakers

The Adidas Samba Sneakers (Image via Nordstrom)

Crafted from leather, textile, and synthetic materials, this pair of Adidas samba platform sneakers are draped in a white and green colorway. The pair of shoes features a white luxe leather upper with three sparkly green stripes on the sides, a green overlay on the collar, green SAMBA branding on the side, and an embossed Adidas logo on the tongue.

The shoes also come with an elevated translucent sole and lace-up style closure. The shoes are sold for $110 on Nordstrom.

6) Air Jordan 1 Elevate Sneaker

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

This pair of Air Jordans is made from leather and comes in a blue, black, and white colorway. They feature a back upper with a blue Swoosh logo and blue overlays on the eyelets and collar. The shoes also come with a low-top silhouette, a removable insole, Air sole cushioning, and a blue lace-up closure style.

The platform sneakers have an elevated white midsole and serrated blue outsole. It sells for $135 on Nordstrom.

7) Dolce Vita Dolen Sneaker

The Dolce Vita Dolen Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

This pair of platform sneakers is crafted from textile, leather, and synthetic materials and comes in a brown and white colorway. The shoes feature bold whipstitching and woven details on the upper, a removable insole, and a lace-up closure style.

The shoes have an elevated white midsole and a translucent serrated outsole. It features a low-top silhouette and retro style. It sells for $150 on Nordstrom.

8) UGG Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes

The UGG Venture Daze Platform Slip-On Shoes (Image via Nordstrom)

These platform sneakers are crafted from leather and recycled textile materials and are presented in a chestnut, ceramic, and white silhouette. This pair of shoes features an elevated cushioned footbed, a low-top silhouette, a retro design, and an aggressive tread. The shoes are sold for $150 on Nordstrom.

These women's platform sneakers are from the best brands renowned for their quality and fashionable builds.