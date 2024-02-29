8 Kinds of Guess handbags to look out for

Guess handbags, renowned for their trendy designs, are a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. The brand's appeal lies in its ability to cater to both men and women with a wide array of stylish options.

Accessories are essential to enhancing one's style, with handbags being particularly crucial for their blend of functionality and fashion. Different brands offer various styles, each uniquely contributing to a person's collection.

From casual totes to elegant clutches, Guess handbags offer something for every style and occasion, making it a go-to choice for those seeking contemporary and fashionable accessories.

8 types of Guess handbags

Sportskeeda has listed down seven of the best types of Guess handbags:

Floral Print Handbags by Guess

Mini Leather Handbag for Women

Trolley Travel Bag

White Luggage Bag

Leopard Print Bag

Black Mini Lock Bag

Pink Leather Bag

Designer Guess Sling Bag

1. Floral Print Handbags by Guess

Floral Print Handbags by Guess (Image via Amazon)

This is a line of dainty handbags with floral patterns. The cream-colored purse with floral motifs by Guess is one of the most popular ones.

This collection's unique design is best for summer beach excursions or casual get-togethers. One can easily swap out the flower designs for other patterns to make them even more stylish. Floral print handbags by Guess usually cost around $49 each. One can easily purchase the same on Amazon.

2. Mini Leather Handbag for Women

Mini Leather Handbag for Women (Image via Guess)

Nowadays, small bags are highly popular. One can easily carry these bags in one's hands or slung over one's shoulder. The leather handbag has an elegant look from the front due to its dangling charms, silver and gold bolt pattern, and sophisticated cuts.

Jeans, capris, skirts, and other casual attire go well with the bags, usually costing around $88 each. One can easily avail of this handbag from Guess.com.

3. Trolley Travel Bag By Guess

Trolley Travel Bag By Guess (Image via Guess)

Carrying heavy luggage is something many people prefer to avoid nowadays. However, rolling luggage is one of the most convenient options for them. It is easier to drag the trolley bag than to hold it when it has wheels underneath.

Different colors and sizes of bags are available from the brand. The company offers fiber-based bags that feature prints such as cartoon characters, flowers, and landscapes. These Guess handbags cost around $108 each. One can easily purchase the same from the brand's official website.

4. White Luggage Bag By Guess

White Luggage Bag By Guess (Image via Guess)

White is a color that attracts women much like black does. Multiple Guess white bag designs are available as a result. The white luggage bag has enough room to hold one's stuff.

Strong leather construction guarantees the security of your possessions. It has a curved handle that extends to the hand and arms. These luggage bags usually cost around $300 and can be purchased from Lyst.com.

5. Leopard Print Bag

Leopard Print Bag (Image via Guess)

Customers can now enhance their bag collection with leopard print bags from Guess, adding a touch of fantasy. This bag is distinguished by its black and white patchwork design, which makes it look attractive when used with casual wear.

Similar to Prada bags, these bags' appeal throughout winter is due to their canvas structure coated with velvet. They match practically every winter outfit for regular use, midnight gatherings, parties, and so forth.

Moreover, these Guess handbags make excellent gifts for someone special during a springtime outing. The bags usually cost around $82 and can easily be availed of from Guess.com.

6. Black Mini Lock Bag

Black Mini Lock Bag (Image via Amazon)

Black is a stylish choice for clothing, purses, and other accessories. A black purse with a cute lock pattern looks classy yet subtle at kitty parties, evening events, and other get-togethers, whether worn with black designer attire or a basic evening dress.

In the world of handbags, these kinds of bags are known as hobo designs. Its two fiber handles make carrying it in the arm or hand comfortable while glamming up any outfit. These kinds of bags usually cost around $155 each. One can easily purchase this Guess handbag on Amazon.

7. Pink Leather Bag

Pink Leather Bag (Image via Guess)

Pink has universal appeal for women across all age groups. Guess has skillfully integrated this popular color throughout their bag range, giving seductive charm. The leather pink Guess bag is precisely constructed for both hand and shoulder use and has a handy wallet area for orderly cash keeping.

This smart design provides simple access to one's money, avoiding the need to rummage around in their luggage. These Guess handbags usually cost somewhere around $82 each. One can easily purchase the same from the brand's official website.

8. Designer Guess Sling Bag

Designer Guess Sling Bag (Image via Guess)

Consider using a designer handbag as an accessory for formal events, weddings, and other special occasions. The Guess sling bag, made of glossy leather, is a sophisticated option for lavish designer clothing.

Its roomy arrangement accommodates a woman's necessities, such as cosmetic kits, mobile phones, eyeliner, jewelry, and more. These Guess handbags usually cost around $120 and can be purchased from the brand's official website.

Conclusion

Guess handbags are a chic and adaptable addition to any ensemble. Guess provides many stylish designs for men and women, ranging from casual totes to sophisticated clutches.

Guess handbags are a great option for any occasion, whether attending a formal event, a casual get-together, or at the beach. The distinctive patterns, including leopard and flower prints, add a playful twist to one's outfit.