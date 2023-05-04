9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 recap: Who was stealing organs from innocent women?

The new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star aired on FOX on May 2, 2023. Titled Donors, the episode was filled with mystery and intrigue. It showed viewers a terrifying case of organ theft and gave them a glimpse into the racism that black people face. The episode showed a man named Mike tricking innocent black women and stealing their kidneys before selling them to buyers. It was later revealed that the mastermind behind the operation was a black man himself.

9-1-1: Lone Star is a procedural TV show that is set in the fire, police, and ambulance departments of a fictional company, 126, in Austin, Texas. It is a spin-off series of FOX's popular show 9-1-1.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 recap: Did Grace put her life in jeopardy to nab the criminal?

The episode began with a person in an expensive car. The driver didn't stop at a red light and hit another car, causing a massive accident. The driver, however, walked away before 911 was called.

When help arrived, they found that the car that had caused the accident had a heavily injured man in the backseat. As firefighters took this man to the hospital, he tried to run and that was when Tommy saw a scar on the person's abdomen.

She didn't believe that the surgery was done in a hospital as the scar didn't look like he was treated there and told the police what she had seen. While she believed it was a kidney transplant, she didn't think it was legal. She told the police to look for someone with a missing kidney.

However, it was the person with the missing kidney that found them. It was a young woman named Lexi, who found herself in a bathtub filled with ice and had not clue how she got there. The team realized that they had a case of organ theft on their hands.

Lexi told them that she had met a guy on a dating app and went on a date with him but couldn't remember where they went or who the guy was. She even realized that his profile had been deleted from the app.

Since Grace wanted to get to the bottom of this, she created her own profile on the dating app. She used her own photo because she suspected that the victims were only black women.

After Lexi died from her infection, the team realized that they had a case of homicide on their hands. Meanwhile, Sarina managed to track down the man, Clint Harris, who bought the kidney.

Clint told them everything and they went to the site where all of this was taking place. They discovered that the next victim was Grace, who was all set to get operated on. The man responsible for all of this was a black man named Mike. Grace managed to tranquilize Mike and he was taken to the hospital.

Mike was eventually arrested for his actions. The latest 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ends here.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: Lone Star is a spin-off of the television series 9-1-1 and was ordered by Fox in May 2019. It premiered on January 19, 2020.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of 9-1-1: Lone Star reads,

"Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew."

It continues:

"On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life."

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Rob Lowe, Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, Rashad Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Trey Callaway are executive producers of the show.

The next episode of the show has been titled A House Divided and will be released on FOX on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

