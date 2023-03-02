9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 recap: Who died and who survived?

9-1-1: Lone Star came out with its latest episode on February 28, ending one of the show's most engaging sagas so far. The brilliant series, which has seen some enthralling drama with the new FBI arc, came to a booming halt with a huge travesty, concluding what could be one of the most memorable chapters in the show's history.

The latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star was titled This Is Not a Drill and lived up to its name; it contained some very fast-paced action and ended with a very loud explosion that took down some important characters from the show, including one crucial character. The synopsis for the episode read:

"Capt. Strand reveals to the 126 he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group; the team responds to a bomb threat at the State Capitol."

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 will possibly have long-standing effects on the show's storyline.

9-1-1: Lone Star recap: What happened in the explosion?

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 6 started with Owen’s (played by Rob Lowe) stint as an FBI informant coming to an end. While this seemed like a big development, it was only the start of an episode that would bring about a lot of big dramatic moments. Determined to prevent an impending terrorist attack, Owen drastically took a step that would have never ended on a positive note.

He stormed into Honor Dogs HQ and demanded answers from Red, which also led the FBI to round up Red and his men. Owen tried in vain to explain the situation to Casey (Amanda Schull), who did not listen to him at all.

Soon, an explosion in the bar blew things apart, taking down nine FBI agents, including Agent Casey. It also took down 10 Honor Dogs. This was by far one of the biggest events in 9-1-1: Lone Star and definitely the best one from season 4. The FBI worked out a theory that its presence spooked someone to accidentally set off the bomb. But this was definitely not the thing that took place.

Anyhow, Red believed that the bomber was likely a former member of the Honor Dogs. He met Marjan (Natacha Karam) just the previous week. While the FBI and first responders dealt with a different bomb threat, which was perhaps orchestrated to distract the force from the real bombing, O’Brien (Neal McDonough) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) investigated Andy’s potential hideout.

Owen eventually tracked down Andy in a stolen ambulance, but the latter revealed that the bomb was unstoppable. This resulted in the final moments of 9-1-1 Lone Star being spent in great drama. Owen managed to grab the ambulance and drive it into a lake, potentially saving the day by neutralizing the bomb threat.

It turned out that Andy was not after all the main antagonist in all the proceedings but due to his attempts at this, he was awarded a 20-year prison sentence.

This brought 9-1-1: Lone Star's FBI saga to an end. The series will likely recover from these events over the next few episodes before going in a whole new direction.

