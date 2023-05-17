9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale recap: Why did Carlos and TK's wedding get postponed? 

The two-episode finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star was a bittersweet journey that saw a wedding getting delayed, a toddler being brought back from the dead, and Wyatt learning about his heartbreaking fate. Just before Carlos and TK were getting married, Carlos' father was murdered, which prompted him to delay his wedding and investigate his father's killer.

The two episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star was titled Best of Men and In Sickness and In Health. Both of them aired on May 16, 2023, on FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale recap: Carlos delays his own wedding after his father's murder

The episode began with a focus on Wyatt. After a terrible accident, he was finally recovering slowly. He was even happy about his progress. He was also supportive of his father Judd, who later saw a miracle.

The episode then shifted to a case where an inebriated man carjacked a four-wheeler with a toddler name Piper in the back seat. He was very high and drove straight into a swimming pool. Thankfully, the car's owner, Piper's mother, called 911 and the APD and AFD responded quickly. The driver saved his own life but left the toddler inside.

Owen arrived at the scene and bravely saved Piper. Tommy and the team recovered the child's pulse. This was a miracle since she had died for a few minutes in the pool.

Judd received a call from Marleen, informing him that there was a chance that their son Wyatt would never be able to walk again. Everyone was extremely upset about this and nobody knew how to break the news to him. Ultimately, Marleen and Judd decided to break the news to him, leaving him heartbroken.

Judd decided to take care of Wyatt and keep him in his own house. He informed Owen that he was quitting his job, a move that the latter supported.

Meanwhile, Carlos got offered a job by his father Gabriel with the Texas Rangers. He turned the offer down by saying that the organization was racist.

Gabriel and Carlos didn't share the best relationship as the former was not supportive of his son's homosexuality. But their relationship slowly mended and Gabriel was even excited to attend Carlos' wedding with TK.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Gabriel was shot to death by an unknown assailant at his doorstep. Carlos decided to postpone the wedding after his father's murder. He was sure that the culprit was a man called Pablo Martinez who had ties with the cartel, and decided to investigate the case on his own.

But everyone soon made him realize that Pablo was only protecting his father and he was an undercover cop. Carlos realized his mistake and regretted that he was going to kill an innocent man. He even apologized to TK for delaying the wedding and proposed to him again. TK accepted instantly.

The lovebirds were then married in front of their friends and family. Paul officiated the wedding and Iris was Carlos' best man. Even Owen arrived with his own family.

Owen's brother Robert told his family about his disease and his desire to kill himself. Although Owen tried to stop him, a few days after the wedding, Robert took his own life. Owen was beside him when this happened.

