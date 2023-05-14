9-1-1: Season 6, Episode 18 (finale) on Fox: Release date, air time, cast and more details

Season 6 Episode 18 of 9-1-1 will be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FOX. This season has seen several ups and down for our heroes but somehow at the end of the day, they have always managed to save the day. The episode will serve as this season's finale with season seven set to jump from FOX to ABC. It was actually canceled in May 2023 by FOX but ABC managed to bring it back from the dead.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard "Howie"/"Chimney" Han, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Connie Britton as Abigail "Abby" Clark, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz and several others.

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1 will see several members of the 118 being involved in a gruesome accident

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1 is titled Pay It Forward. It's written by Brad Falchuk.

Here is the episode's official promo released by FOX:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118."

From the above clip and synopsis, we learn that a massive accident will occur that will put the lives of several people in jeopardy. Due to a series of freeway car accidents, there will be severe overload on an overpass, leading to its collapse.

Several individuals, including members of the 118 get trapped in compromising positions and if help does not arrive in time, their passing is inevitable.

What happened in the previous episode of 9-1-1?

Season 6 Episode 17 of the show was titled Love Is in the Air. It was directed by Juan Carlos Coto and written by Juan Carlos Coto. The episode was watched by 4.48 million people in the USA.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"A wedding proposal tragically intersects with a bank robbery; a bride is literally stuck on her way to the altar; Athena talks a victim through her grief; Buck finds a surprise visitor on his doorstep."

The episode was released on May 8, 2023.

What is 9-1-1 about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1." The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders -- including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers -- who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations."

It further states:

"These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time."

Executive producers of the show include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Juan Carlos Coto, Kristen Reidel, Lyndsey Beaulieu, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Bradley Buecker, Peter Krause, and Angela Bassett.

Season 6 Episode 18 of 9-1-1 will be released on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FOX. This episode will be the show's season finale, as it is set to jump to ABC next season.

Poll : 0 votes