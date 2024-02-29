90 Day Fiance: Ashley Michelle's weight loss journey explored 

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Michelle is pleased with her 100-pound weight loss as well as her happily ever after with Manuel Velez, who she met 10 years ago, when she went to Ecuador to meet him.

Ashley and Manuel broke up a week after getting engaged. After agreeing to resume his K-1 visa application, they got back together years later. After Manuel had been in America for three months, the couple did not get along, but they resolved their disagreements by having intercourse in unusual locations.

Nevertheless, in the season 10 finale of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley and Manuel did tie the knot. Ashley has been on a weight-loss journey and has shared her accomplishments on Instagram, so she no longer looks like she did on the show.

She frequently shares pictures of herself before and after the show that showcase her amazing makeover. It exudes confidence even in a basic mirror selfie, which contrasts sharply with the Ashley on camera who used to break down easily.

A look at 90 Day Fiance star Ashely Michelle's weight loss journey and more details

In December 2023, Ashley disclosed that she purchased her wedding gown a year before her nuptials. She was sixty pounds lighter when she got to wear the dress she married Manuel in. It fit the seamstress, but she had to tighten it by about 10 inches around the waist.

Ashley acknowledged that in 2023 she had lost 100 pounds. Additionally, according to her, that was the year she made the most money.

Ashley's key weight loss mantra is to "keep going." Ashley preaches about being present "for who you are becoming" every day, even in the tiniest ways, and she believes in the importance of consistance.

However, Manuel hasn't exactly been supportive of Ashley in all this time. In their relationship, Manuel's attitude has been a big issue. He storms off when Ashley does something wrong and telling her to send money home to his family.

A citizen of Rochester asked Ashley in February 2024 if she had a personal trainer and which neighborhood gym she would suggest. In response, she said she had a trainer who was none other than herself.

Ashley disclosed that she is presently pursuing her personal trainer certification and works as a fitness instructor.

On social media, the 90 Day Fiance star's weight loss before and after pictures are gaining a lot of attention. She declared that she was paying tribute to her hard work, resolve, and self. Despite having gone through "a lot of hard s***," she claimed that losing weight was the "hardest thing" she had ever done in her life.

A few months back, Ashley had sent Manuel some joyful birthday photos. Her metamorphosis as she steadily reduced weight was depicted in the carousel post's images. Her smaller face in the first picture showed that she had shed roughly sixty pounds.

For the past few months, Ashley has been experimenting with makeup. She just shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous, even with minimal makeup. She received praise on Instagram for her eye makeup and a request to begin creating cosmetic tutorials.

In a positive response, Ashley stated that she is trying to provide more information that is comparable. Her complexion has a natural glow that comes from frequent activity, even though makeup improved her facial characteristics.