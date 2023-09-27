90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days- David and Sheila’s “Future baby” photo revealed

David and Sheila from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have hinted at the possibility of expanding their family during the season finale. Although there was some debate about them staying together and having a child, the couple appears to have resolved any issues. Sheila recently shared an Instagram post that gives fans a sneak peek at what their future child might look like, which has generated a lot of excitement among their supporters.

David and Sheila, known to fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, recently shared a heartwarming image on Instagram, presenting a photo of the hypothetical child of the couple. This snapshot has stirred curiosity among their fans, who are eager to learn whether the couple are going strong and considering parenthood despite seeming to be battling issues, but finally getting engaged by the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6.

David and Sheila - Exploring parenthood after 90 Day Fiancé

David and Sheila engaged in the season 6 finale (Image via TLC)

Relationship recap

David and Sheila's love story commenced online, leading to a two-year-long, long-distance relationship before their long-awaited meeting in the Philippines. Their initial stages were marked by communication hurdles, complicated by Sheila's reservations concerning David's interpreter, Aimee.

Nevertheless, the couple survived and went on to work on resolving their issues, finally concluding their journey with an engagement at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6.

Current situation

Presently, David has returned to the United States to prepare for the arrival of Sheila and her son. She was a mere teenager when she had her now-12-year-old son named Jhonreil. So despite facing another phase of separation, their commitment to each other remains unwavering.

Sheila's recent Instagram post, captioned "Future baby. Dangerfield David," signifies that the couple is going strong, much to the excitement of their fans, who are thrilled about them embracing a future together.

Potential parenthood?

As David and Sheila ponder the prospect of parenthood, they embark on an exciting new chapter filled with anticipation and challenges. The couple is well aware that raising a child together requires careful planning and commitment.

They must consider various factors, including Sheila's transition to life in the United States, providing a stable environment for their future child, and ensuring that they are financially prepared for the responsibilities of parenthood. So, for now, they seem to be embracing being parents to and providing for Jhonreil. Sheila said during the last 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode,

“They (David and Jhonreil) feel like a father and son and that makes me happy.”

Family and career

David, who is currently managing two jobs to support his family, may need to explore opportunities for a more sustainable work-life balance. This adjustment will enable him to spend valuable time with Sheila and their future child, fostering a nurturing family environment.

Sheila, on the other hand, might need to acquire additional skills or qualifications to secure employment in the United States. Her successful integration into the workforce will contribute to the family's financial stability and provide a stable foundation for their child.

Fans rally behind David and Sheila's union (Image via @mangubatsheilamae/ Instagram and TLC)

Pregnancy rumors

Fans have expressed their joy over the "baby" photo, with many eager to witness David and Sheila's potential venture into parenthood. Comments like "you two will make very beautiful children" and "so can't wait to see your future children" exemplify the overwhelming support from the 90 Day Fiancé community.

Viewers initially speculated about Sheila's pregnancy due to her appearance on the show, but it was likely the way she was seated that made her look pregnant. In a recent video of Sheila enjoying karaoke with a group of friends or family, her body-fitting red tank top and printed shorts gave the impression of a baby bump to some observant followers. A curious fan commented,

“Am I seeing a baby bump?”

With others seemingly agreeing, Sheila quickly explained herself, saying:

“I'm not pregnant it's just belly cuz I'm gaining weight.”

Going on to tell another,

“No I'm not preggy it's just belly due my gain weight.”

David and Sheila are focused on starting a family and are dedicated to taking all the necessary actions to secure a happy and affectionate future for their household. Throughout their journey, their followers are excited to see the couple's progress and the possibility of a new addition to their family.