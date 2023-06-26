90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 11 release date, airtime, and plot

A brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 is all set to premiere on TLC on Monday, June 26, at 8 pm ET. As seen previously, after ending things with Lidia, Scott is set to express his love for his ex Liz. This season has been filled with twists and turns, and episode 11 is no exception, promising to keep fans on the edge of their seat.

In the upcoming episode, Mathew will bid adieu to Ana, while VaLentine and Carlos reunite despite their past issues. The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 11 reads:

"Matthew and Ana have a tearful goodbye. After calling off their wedding, VaLentine and Carlos reunite. Scott overwhelms his ex Liz with his love. Jordan finds out how Everton has been spending the money she sent him."

Episode 11 will focus on the lives of fans' favorite couples, as their journeys reach crucial turning points.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 stars VaLentine and Carlos set to reunite in upcoming episode

The makers of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 gave fans a few glimpses of what they can expect to see in the upcoming episode of the show.

In the previous episode, VaLentine was seen going back to the US as a single man.

"Today I was supposed to get married to who I thought was the love of my life but instead I am going back to America from Colombia as a single man," he said.

He continued:

"It's really easy to look at the situation and think that we broke up because I didn't like his friend but all that I was asking from Carlos was honesty and to be made a priority but he couldn't give that to me."

However, in the upcoming episode, fans can rejoice as the couple is all set to reunite even after going through such a tumultuous time in their relationship.

Matthew and Ana have also faced numerous challenges in the past, and in this episode, they will make a heartbreaking decision.

In the previous episode, Scott Wern was surprised by his ex Liz, who wanted to get back together with him despite knowing he is dating someone. Scott was extremely pleased with the surprise and fans will soon get to see the duo's budding romance.

The new episode will also see Everton admit that he has been giving money to a mysterious woman. Jordan will learn about the same through a voicemail sent by the woman.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 10 recap

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Jessica bid a nervous farewell to Juan as he returned to cruise life. Matthew and Ana were seen being worried about the longevity of their relationship but promised to wait for each other. Scott Wern, on the other hand, got a surprise visit from his ex Liz.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 10 synopsis read:

“Jessica anxiously says goodbye to Juan as he heads back to cruise life. Matthew and Ana worry their relationship won't last. April tracks down Valentin when he goes MIA for days. After ending things with Lidia, Scott has a surprise meet-up.”

Watch the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 on Monday, June 26, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

