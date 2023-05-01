90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 3 , titled Baby One More Time, will air on TLC this Monday, May 1, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the one-hour-long episode on Discovery+ and TLC Go after the television broadcast. The popular TLC series features six couples comprising one citizen from the USA along with a resident of a tropical island. The pairs will now try to adjust to their new life together in the same location.

In the episode, Jessica will test Juan as a stepdad by making him serve breakfast to her two boys. She reveals in a promo that she has been keeping a pretty big secret, which is that she is two months pregnant. Juan pretends to be happy for some time, but says in a confessional that he did not expect such a life at just 29.

He further adds that he is a bartender who likes to be single, so being a dad to 3 kids might not suit him. Later on, they will be seen making plans to tell the kids about Jessica's pregnancy within the same week.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 3?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Juan gets a crash course in parenting Jessica's sons, April tells her sisters about her secret lover, and Jordan and Everton's sweet Jamaican reunion turns unexpectedly sour. Meanwhile, even salsa dancing can't help the language barrier between Scott and Lidia."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Scott and Lidia will face some serious communication barriers as they are unable to talk to each other on their first date. Lidia does not know how to speak English and Scott has still not learnt Spanish, so the couple will try to get the help of strangers to have a conversation.

Jordan and Everton will finally reunite in Jamaica after 12 years of long-distance-relationship, but the former has received a voice mail which might change everything.

April will visit her doctor and talk to her sisters about her secret lover in the Dominican Republic. As seen in the promo, her sisters grow concerned about her and ask why she wants to move to another country to find love. She does not pay heed to them and heads for the Dominican Republic instead.

Meanwhile, Valentine prepares for her arrival and wonders if she will be able to adapt to his family, calling his home the "underworld." His family wants to meet April, but will be disappointed after learning that she will only stay in expensive hotels/resorts.

Fans will also learn about April's compulsive habit of keeping everything around her clean.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 2

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Lidia's daughter gifted her a special dress and the ladies enjoyed their bachelorette party before Scott's arrival, who was seen getting nervous about the visit. Carlos was happy to see Valentine again after their last break-up and reconciliation.

Jordan told her friends that she had bought a property in Jamaica using her home equity, for which Everton had the power of attorney. This shocked everyone as they wondered if the latter was just using Jordan for her money.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes