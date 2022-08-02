"It’s giving desperate": The Family Chantel fans think Chantel is in denial as she tries to save her broken marriage

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel went to the Dominican Republic to sort things out with Pedro's mother. She felt that Pedro had put in a lot of effort to connect with her family and that if she mended things with his family, she might be able to prove to Pedro that she was willing to save her marriage.
She lied to her parents about the same and told them she was going to a couples retreat with her husband. She also told Pedro that she was not at a nursing convention.
She showed up unannounced at Lidia's house. The conversation went well between the ladies, and Chantel told her side of the story. Chantel said the calmness was somewhat unexpected, and she thought she would have to fight someone in the house.
Lidia suggested that she have children, but Chantel said she did not want to raise her child alone in case of a divorce between the couple. She also said that Pedro did not want kids. After hearing these justifications, Lidia felt that Chantel was looking for excuses to blame others. Chantel felt that Pedro's father's actions were the reason Pedro wanted to abandon his family. Lidia told her that it was not the reason for his behavior change and that she should instead analyze herself.
She gifted her mother-in-law a pair of sunglasses. Lidia was thrilled with the gift and said that she wanted the relationship to work despite advising Pedro to leave Chantel.
Many of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was terrible of Chantel to visit her mother-law as she has previously said that she did not consider Chantel the wife of her son. Fans also thought that Lidia was secretly happy to see their relationship troubles. They felt that Chantel was trying to save something already broken.
The Family Chantel fans call out Lidia for her poor advice and Chantel for visiting her rude mother-in-law
Many of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was a bad idea for Chantel to visit her mother-in-law and sister-in-law alone. They felt that Chantel was in denial that her relationship was over and made desperate efforts to save an already broken bond.
Some of The Family Chantel fans felt that Lidia was not being honest with her advice to Chantel and that she just behaved nicely in front of Chantel because of her gift of sunglasses. They felt she was happy that Chantel and Pedro were facing relationship issues.
What happened on The Family Chantel tonight?
Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel reflected on her time with Pedro and how she visited her hometown with him as a new couple, but now she was all alone. After she visited Pedro's mother, Lidia called Pedro to discuss his version of the story. He felt betrayed that Chantel had gone to the Dominican Republic after lying to him.
The episode description reads,
"Chantel secretly heads to the Dominican Republic to try to mend her relationship with Lidia; Chantel's family thinks she's at a marriage retreat with Pedro, and Pedro thinks she's at a conference -- until his mum tells him the truth."
At an office party, Pedro explained that Chantel had no reason to behave the way she did with his co-workers, especially Antonella. Laura said it was terrible of her to pinpoint Antonella in the entire situation as she was already married to Daniel and had a baby with her partner.
Alejandro discussed Nicole's miscarriage with his barber, who advised him to visit her, although Nicole did not want him to visit. Lidia discussed the entire situation with her daughter Nicole, who accused Chantel of not wanting her brother to succeed.
Nicole said she would support her brother if he wanted to get a divorce from Chantel and felt he could easily find someone better than his wife.
Pedro flew from Atlanta to his hometown to confront her as he was furious. He said he left his mother and sister for Chantel, who now wanted to become best friends with his family members. He also felt that trying to win his mother's heart by buying her sunglasses was very disrespectful.
