"It’s giving desperate": The Family Chantel fans think Chantel is in denial as she tries to save her broken marriage

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel went to the Dominican Republic to sort things out with Pedro's mother. She felt that Pedro had put in a lot of effort to connect with her family and that if she mended things with his family, she might be able to prove to Pedro that she was willing to save her marriage.

She lied to her parents about the same and told them she was going to a couples retreat with her husband. She also told Pedro that she was not at a nursing convention.

She showed up unannounced at Lidia's house. The conversation went well between the ladies, and Chantel told her side of the story. Chantel said the calmness was somewhat unexpected, and she thought she would have to fight someone in the house.

Lidia suggested that she have children, but Chantel said she did not want to raise her child alone in case of a divorce between the couple. She also said that Pedro did not want kids. After hearing these justifications, Lidia felt that Chantel was looking for excuses to blame others. Chantel felt that Pedro's father's actions were the reason Pedro wanted to abandon his family. Lidia told her that it was not the reason for his behavior change and that she should instead analyze herself.

She gifted her mother-in-law a pair of sunglasses. Lidia was thrilled with the gift and said that she wanted the relationship to work despite advising Pedro to leave Chantel.

Many of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was terrible of Chantel to visit her mother-law as she has previously said that she did not consider Chantel the wife of her son. Fans also thought that Lidia was secretly happy to see their relationship troubles. They felt that Chantel was trying to save something already broken.

G-WAGON 2.0!🌚💫 @emiene_ Chantel made a huge mistake going to the DR mahn 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TheFamilyChantel Chantel made a huge mistake going to the DR mahn 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TheFamilyChantel

Many of The Family Chantel fans felt that it was a bad idea for Chantel to visit her mother-in-law and sister-in-law alone. They felt that Chantel was in denial that her relationship was over and made desperate efforts to save an already broken bond.

𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 @bresamoneee You can’t tell me this shit isn’t scripted lmao #TheFamilyChantel cause why tf would she really do that You can’t tell me this shit isn’t scripted lmao #TheFamilyChantel cause why tf would she really do that

Aven Si’Miah @ImanSmith1226 I understand Chantel intentions were pure. But she also has to remember how much her family was involved in the past. Pedro’s mother owes her nothing. So for Chantel to think an unannounced visit was best it wild. #TheFamilyChantel I understand Chantel intentions were pure. But she also has to remember how much her family was involved in the past. Pedro’s mother owes her nothing. So for Chantel to think an unannounced visit was best it wild. #TheFamilyChantel

✨Jūbei③✨ @Jbei12 My main issue with Chantel is that she thinks she knows how everyone is feeling all the time #thefamilychantel . And now she is telling a woman who has NEVER liked her, EXACTLY what she wants to hear… she is so stupid. My main issue with Chantel is that she thinks she knows how everyone is feeling all the time #thefamilychantel. And now she is telling a woman who has NEVER liked her, EXACTLY what she wants to hear… she is so stupid.

LionessQueen @AGOODGROWNWOMAN Chantel should have know that Lydia would call Pedro and she shouldn't have to lie. Chantel just doesn't want to look or feel like a failure in her marriage and probably thinking about what people might think of her which is sad. She should be strong! #TheFamilyChantel Chantel should have know that Lydia would call Pedro and she shouldn't have to lie. Chantel just doesn't want to look or feel like a failure in her marriage and probably thinking about what people might think of her which is sad. She should be strong! #TheFamilyChantel

LaWanda Y Peters (Apostle) @LaWandaYPeters At the end of the day PEDRO GOT WHAT HE WANTED AND HE IS DONE WITH CHANTEL ….PERIOD #TheFamilyChantel At the end of the day PEDRO GOT WHAT HE WANTED AND HE IS DONE WITH CHANTEL ….PERIOD #TheFamilyChantel

chris zantolski @CZantolski

#TheFamilyChantel Lydia probably dancing on the inside because she couldn’t find a man to commit to only her and want to see Chantel‘s demise Lydia probably dancing on the inside because she couldn’t find a man to commit to only her and want to see Chantel‘s demise#TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/JIGBdAzhkQ

Some of The Family Chantel fans felt that Lidia was not being honest with her advice to Chantel and that she just behaved nicely in front of Chantel because of her gift of sunglasses. They felt she was happy that Chantel and Pedro were facing relationship issues.

𝐌.𝐉. @lizziemcwriter She doesn’t support the marriage. She just likes gifts and can be bought. Let’s be real #TheFamilyChantel She doesn’t support the marriage. She just likes gifts and can be bought. Let’s be real #TheFamilyChantel

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Lydia said despite everything she wants them to stay together. But does she really mean that? #TheFamilyChantel Lydia said despite everything she wants them to stay together. But does she really mean that? #TheFamilyChantel

Texasississippi Girl🇺🇸💋 @browneyebttrfly #thefamilychantel



This long game playing whore just wants to solidify her ticket to America. I see you wheeling and dealing Lidia. You ain't slick. This long game playing whore just wants to solidify her ticket to America. I see you wheeling and dealing Lidia. You ain't slick. #thefamilychantelThis long game playing whore just wants to solidify her ticket to America. I see you wheeling and dealing Lidia. You ain't slick.

Urban Spinster @UrbanSpinsterXO Get out of this woman’s house and jump in the awaiting taxi downstairs. Telling you to have a baby thinking that will strengthen your failing marriage is preposterous! #TheFamilyChantel Get out of this woman’s house and jump in the awaiting taxi downstairs. Telling you to have a baby thinking that will strengthen your failing marriage is preposterous! #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/mfbJwVnNWe

Naves @vulnaviaj So now Lidia thinks Pedro should stay married to Chantel after she told him to kick her to the crib? Maybe it’s because Chantel gives good gifts so she wants more of those. #TheFamilyChantel So now Lidia thinks Pedro should stay married to Chantel after she told him to kick her to the crib? Maybe it’s because Chantel gives good gifts so she wants more of those. #TheFamilyChantel

Mina Crider Green @Madame_Wiladina Oh hell no. Lidia playing both Chantel and Pedro. She does not want to see an end to her check for being on the show that is all. #TheFamilyChantel Oh hell no. Lidia playing both Chantel and Pedro. She does not want to see an end to her check for being on the show that is all. #TheFamilyChantel

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Never thought Lidia would support Chantel and Pedro's marriage! Lidia clearly loved those sunglasses!! #TheFamilyChantel Never thought Lidia would support Chantel and Pedro's marriage! Lidia clearly loved those sunglasses!! #TheFamilyChantel

Shaunii Frank @shaunii_frank Chantel wake up! She does not support your marriage! She supports you and Pedro sponsoring her and Nicole coming to America!!!! #TheFamilyChantel Chantel wake up! She does not support your marriage! She supports you and Pedro sponsoring her and Nicole coming to America!!!! #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/4B7ygtd1YZ

𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 @bresamoneee Lydia so fake I know she about to get on that phone and talk shit about Chantel to Pedro #TheFamilyChantel Lydia so fake I know she about to get on that phone and talk shit about Chantel to Pedro #TheFamilyChantel

What happened on The Family Chantel tonight?

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel reflected on her time with Pedro and how she visited her hometown with him as a new couple, but now she was all alone. After she visited Pedro's mother, Lidia called Pedro to discuss his version of the story. He felt betrayed that Chantel had gone to the Dominican Republic after lying to him.

The episode description reads,

"Chantel secretly heads to the Dominican Republic to try to mend her relationship with Lidia; Chantel's family thinks she's at a marriage retreat with Pedro, and Pedro thinks she's at a conference -- until his mum tells him the truth."

At an office party, Pedro explained that Chantel had no reason to behave the way she did with his co-workers, especially Antonella. Laura said it was terrible of her to pinpoint Antonella in the entire situation as she was already married to Daniel and had a baby with her partner.

Alejandro discussed Nicole's miscarriage with his barber, who advised him to visit her, although Nicole did not want him to visit. Lidia discussed the entire situation with her daughter Nicole, who accused Chantel of not wanting her brother to succeed.

Nicole said she would support her brother if he wanted to get a divorce from Chantel and felt he could easily find someone better than his wife.

Pedro flew from Atlanta to his hometown to confront her as he was furious. He said he left his mother and sister for Chantel, who now wanted to become best friends with his family members. He also felt that trying to win his mother's heart by buying her sunglasses was very disrespectful.

The Family Chantel airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

