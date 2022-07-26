"Pedro is a true narcissist": The Family Chantel fans feel Pedro is placing all the blame on Chantel

Tonight on The Family Chantel, Pedro apologized to his colleagues for Chantel's behavior the previous night. Chantel had joined Pedro's co-workers for drinks but things escalated when Chantel started to criticize Pedro in front of all his colleagues.
Pedro complained that he stopped his life for Chantel when she was graduating college, but Chantel was not willing to do the same for him. He also accused Chantel of being selfish.
Pedro believed that the right decision was for them to separate. Chantel complained about feeling pathetic while begging for Pedro's attention. Pedro responded that he needed time to figure out his future and walked away from the conversation.
The Family Chantel fans felt that Pedro was putting all the blame for the separation on Chantel and her not putting any effort into the marriage. They felt that Pedro was falsely accusing Chantel of not supporting his career and slammed him for not talking to Chantel at home.
Taking to Twitter, The Family Chantel fans slammed Pedro for calling Chantel selfish when he himself was not ready to talk to her respectfully or go to marriage counseling. Fans also felt that he needed to apologize to Chantel and not his co-workers.
Tonight on The Family Chantel, Chantel's parents discussed Chantel's marriage in a confession, and her mother said that she had her eyes set on both of them. The couple was very awkward during their housewarming party and Chantel went to stay at River's house for a night after a fight with Pedro.
Chantel and her mother Karen visited an antique shop where Karen advised her to take it slow, but Chantel refused to give her any details about her failing marriage. She wanted to establish boundaries with her parents and wanted to deal with the situation like a grown-up.
Pedro apologized to everyone, including his boss Laura, about Chantel's behavior at dinner and drinks the previous night. He stated that Chantel was being unsupportive of his career. He said that he supported her completely during her graduation and that she was now being selfish by not letting him work on his career.
Winter asked for her mother's clothing advice for her new date with Zacc, whom she met on a Christian dating site. Winter's parents were happy that their daughter was dating again and believed Winter's ex did not let her shine on her own. Zacc was "tall and attractive." They took cooking lessons together and had an interesting conversation. However, Winter said that there was no romantic spark between them and was worried because Zacc did not make eye contact while talking about his two previous relationships.
Nicole met a friend and was very emotionally hurt. She said that her mother found out about her meeting Alejandro outside of her office. She revealed in a confessional that she was pregnant but later on said that she had miscarried.
Chantel decided to fly to the Dominican Republic alone without telling anyone. Her goal was to convince Pedro's mother that she was good enough for him and to show Pedro that she would do anything to save their marriage.