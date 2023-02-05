90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 episode 2, titled To Have Peace There Must Be Strife, will air on TLC this Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be uploaded on Discovery + and TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

In the upcoming episode, Daniele will be disappointed after seeing the state of Yohan's meat shop where most products are covered with flies and bugs. In a promo, Daniele tries to tell Yohan that meat products should be refrigerated and not left in the open, to which the latter replies by stating that this is how things get sold in the Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 episode 2 will see Kris and Jeymi meet in person for the first time

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Nicole heads to Egypt to salvage her marriage; Kris and Jeymi have last minute nerves before meeting; Daniele is not impressed by Yohan's new business; Isabel fears telling her parents that Gabe is trans."

This week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jeymi and Kris will finally meet in Colombia for the first time ever. They will also get nervous about the meeting as the pair will have to get married within nine days' time or Kris will have to go back home.

Meanwhile, fans will also meet Isabel in Colombia. She will open up about her partner Gabe being transgender but will also fear telling the same to her family, who have accepted Gabe into their private circle. Nicole will also head to Egypt to meet her husband Mahmoud in order to restart her "happily ever after."

Recap of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 episode 1

TLC's description of the episode, titled To Love and Be Wise Is Impossible, reads,

"Kris prepares to meet her fiancée in person; Gabe gears up to mix business and pleasure in Colombia; Daniele preps for a reunion with Yohan in the Dominican Republic; after a two-year engagement, Jen has hopes for an Indian wedding."

Last week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Daniele was seen getting ready to head to the Dominican Republic to meet her husband Yohan. Daniele's friends were concerned that she did not understand the magnitude of the move and asked her how she would make money in a country that is going through financial troubles.

In fact, even Yohan had told her that it was very tough to earn money in his country and was himself planning to come to New York. However, Daniele shocked her friends by saying that she was going to "manifest" success in the new country. She also revealed that she was misleading Yohan and would not even file a visa application for him because she wanted to live in the Dominican Republic forever.

Meanwhile, Gabe revealed that he had lived with Isabel's family for many months, and they had accepted him with open arms. This is why he was feeling guilty about hiding the truth from them that he is transgender. He also planned to tell Isabel's family about the same before asking for her hand in marriage.

Kris' family was also nervous about her marrying Jeymi just nine days after meeting her in-person.

Fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

