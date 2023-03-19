90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7 release date, time and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7, titled Drop by Drop the River Rises, will air on TLC this Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode can also be streamed on Discovery + and the network's website. The show features US residents moving across the globe for their love partner and trying to overcome their cultural clashes so that they can live together in their partner's country.

The episode will be very emotional as Jen will tell Rishi that she might have to leave India and that she doesn't know when she will return due to visa issues. In a promo clip, Rishi can be seen tearing up as he is afraid that he might have to wait for years to see Jen again.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7?

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Isabel fears having to choose between Gabe and her father; Mahmoud's family questions Nicole; Visa woes put Jen's time in India in jeopardy; Jeymi's friends seed doubts about Kris; Debbie and Oussama don't see eye to eye on their future."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Isabel will be seen getting concerned about telling her father that her partner Gabe is transgender. She reveals in a promo that her father is very religious and conservative, so he might not take the news well. Isabel does not want to choose between her father and Gabe.

Gabe gets nervous about the revelation as he moved to Colombia just for Isabel. He also confesses that most people who spread hatred on his social media accounts are either trolls or religious. Mahmoud's uncle will question Nicole about some of her fashion designs made for Muslim women.

He will also ask Nicole why she was not wearing a niqab which she used to wear previously. Jeymi will inform her friends that she might get married a little bit earlier than she had planned since Kris has to leave for the US one day before the wedding date.

Jeymi gets worried in a promo that Kris might not return after the marriage. Debbie's happiness after moving to Morocco is short lived as her partner Oussama wants her to return to the US after just months of arriving in the new country.

In a promo clip, the Georgia native calls Oussama a liar and yells "shame on you" in front of everyone.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 6

TLC's description of the episode 6 titled Love Is One Thing, Knowledge Is Another reads,

"Jen plays the part of an Indian housewife; Kris may need to return to the U.S.; Debbie and Oussama have a romantic reunion; Daniele and Yohan tackle issues with honesty; Gabe ponders more life-altering surgery; Nicole and Mahmoud's wardrobe war."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen learnt “duties of a bride,” from Rishi’s family members, which shocked her as she did not want to be a maid in his family. Kris told Jeymi that she will have to go to the US because of a legal case. Debbie finally landed in Morocco and hoped to marry Oussama within a month. Yohan and Daniele made up after a big fight over abortion.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

