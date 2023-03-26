90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 8 release date, time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 8, titled For Every Joy There Is a Price To Be Paid, will air on TLC on Sunday, March 26 at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour-long episode on Discovery+ and the network's website.

The episode will be very dramatic as Daniele and Yohan will be seen arguing about traditional gender norms when the latter refuses to let Daniele drive a car. She will try her best to make Yohan realize that he is married to a partner who does not follow the traditional norms of the Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 8 will see some fights being resolved

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Nicole's frustrations come to a head; Daniele bids NYC a final farewell; Kris and Jeymi have a romantic getaway; Jen makes a reluctant return to the family farm; Debbie and Oussama start over; Gabe gathers the courage to come out to Isabel's parents."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie and Oussama will give their relationship another shot after a brutal fight. They will be seen enjoying a beach day in Morocco, where both will ride camels and have fun together. Jen, on the other hand, will have to return to the USA due to visa issues. This might cause trouble between her and Rishi.

Nicole and Mahmoud might have a major fallout due to their cultural differences. The mid-season trailer for the show hinted that the couple will argue in the middle of the road as Nicole feels trapped in craziness. Daniele will finally leave the USA forever so that she can live with Yohan and help him with his business.

Gabe and Isabel will discuss their relationship and talk about what might happen if the latter's family does not accept Gabe for being transgender. Isabel's father is very religious, which makes her worried that she might have to pick between Gabe and her family. Meanwhile, Kris and Jeymi will have one romantic getaway before getting married in a rush, as Kris has to go to the USA for a court case.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 7?

TLC's description of the previous episode, titled Drop by Drop the River Rises, reads,

"Isabel fears having to choose between Gabe and her father; Mahmoud's family questions Nicole; Visa woes put Jen's time in India in jeopardy; Jeymi's friends seed doubts about Kris; Debbie and Oussama don't see eye to eye on their future."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen had to face an embarrassing situation in front of her immigration lawyer as she failed to read the conditions of her four-month long visa. She was supposed to leave the country every 30 days but had applied for a single entry visa, which meant that she would have to go back to the US and apply for a tourist visa again.

Nicole and Mahmoud met Uncle Omar, who liked Nicole’s designs but asked her why she was not wearing a hijab. Debbie was shocked when Oussama asked her to leave Morocco after two months, which the former felt was like a two-month test drive.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

