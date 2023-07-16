90 Day Fiancé UK season 2: Meet the cast

90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 will premiere Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 7 am ET on Max, featuring seven British cast members with foreign lovers. On 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2, they will face challenges related to language and culture, and during the three months, they will be doing everything they can to make the relationship work.

The show will follow the journey of these couples from their first meeting until their wedding. The trailer, which has been released, promises drama, controversy, heartbreak, and some love connections. Additionally, it mentions:

"suspicious friends and cynical families to sweet reunions and epic trips across the globe."

90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 couples

1) Shane and Mert

Shane and Mert (Image via Max)

Shane is a 27-year-old hairdresser who lives in Devon, and Mert is a 28-year-old barber from Turkey. They started dating a few months after meeting each other a year ago.

According to What To Watch, the couple cannot marry in Turkey, but they are planning to move to the UK and get married there now.

2) Louise and Jose

Louise and Jose (Image via Instagram/ @90daythemelanatedway)

Originally from Gloucester, Louise is 39 years old and has a 21-year-old son, while Jose is 29 years old and is a rapper from Colombia. After meeting each other through social media a year ago, they made a connection soon after.

Currently, the couple is thinking about starting a family together, but Louise's son isn't comfortable with the idea.

3) Michael and Mercy

Michael and Mercy (Image via Instagram/ @90daythemelanatedway)

Michael, 37, lives in Essex and has two children, while Mercy is 28 years old and comes from Kenya. The couple is planning to marry each other. However, Michael's family and friends are not okay with this relationship, and they believe Mercy is lying to him in some way.

In the upcoming season, fans will learn whether or not the couple will marry or if Michael's parents are correct.

4) Robert and Assel

Robert and Assel (Image via Instagram/ @90daythemelanatedway)

Robert and Assel started dating in 2021. Since then, Robert has shared his feelings with Assel, even mentioning that he loves her, but from Assel's side, she hasn't admitted it.

Robert is making every effort to improve his relationship with Assel, but in the show, they will spend some time together in person and then see if they are compatible.

5) Tionne and David

Tionne and David (Image via Instagram/ @90daythemelanatedway)

Tionne, 21, lives in Derby, while David is 24 years old and is from the Dominican Republic. Due to Tionne's desire to have a lavish lifestyle with Derby, she wants him to propose with a very expensive ring.

The couple will face a real challenge when David tells Tionne he can't afford her lavish lifestyle in the upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2.

6) Rebekah and Cristian

Rebekah and Cristian (Image via Instagram/ @90daythemelanatedway)

Rebekah is 27 years old and lives in Chesterfield, while Cristian is 29 years old and lives in Argentina. In addition to deciding to get married shortly, the couple has already booked the venue and time.

Furthermore, the show’s upcoming episodes will offer fans a deeper understanding of their relationship and journey.

7) Kadie and Alejandro

Kadie is 27 years old and lives in West Yorkshire, whereas Alejandro is from Mexico. They featured in season one of 90 Day Fiancé UK, where they explored their dating live, and will now be getting married in season 2.

They will face several challenges before getting married, which will be revealed in the upcoming season.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, fans can catch the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé UK on Max.