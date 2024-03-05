90 Day Fiancé: What does Veronica do? Everything to know about her job 

Veronica Rodriguez quickly rose to fame after her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé season 3, when Tim Malcolm, who was dating Jeniffer Tarazona, introduced her as his best friend and ex-fiance. Since then, Veronica has been in the 90-day limelight and also participated in 90 Day: The Single Life.

She continues to remain the talk of the town owing to her relationship with 90 Day Fiance star Kim Menzies' son Jamal Menzies. According to her LinkedIn profile, Veronica also works a corporate job apart from being a reality TV star. She is a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager at Equitable and has been working at the company since May 2020.

What does Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé do as a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager?

As per her LinkedIn profile, the 38-year-old has been working at her current company out of Charlotte, North Carolina, for almost four years. Her job entails maintaining strong relationships with the stakeholders of the company to ensure "proactive and early engagement of CSP (corporate sourcing and procurement)."

The Single Life star's job also includes managing the workload of partners, ensuring priority and progress, negotiating and developing commercial terms and conditions, and leading vendor risk assessments. According to her LinkedIn profile, Veronica ensures clear communication, complies with company policies and practices, conducts quarterly review meetings, and promotes the use of standard practices and tools.

She has also listed several skills that come in handy while working at her current job. These include indirect purchasing, contract management, IT sourcing, supplier negotiation, supplier relationship management, business process, and contract negotiation.

Where has Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé worked in the past?

The 90 Day Fiancé star has heaps of experience and was earlier a Senior Vendor Relationship Manager - Life Operations at AXA US. She took on the job in December 2017 and worked at the Charlotte, North Carolina company for about two and half years.

Before this, she worked at Delhaize America for two years and five months as a Senior Outsourcing Services Vendor Management Analyst. Her profile also states that she was the owner of Tim Malcolm's company Malcolm Firearms, from January 2015 to October 2016.

Since her first job as a Manager at the Body Central Corps in 2010, Veronica has worked her way to the top while also having a career as a reality TV star and social media influencer.

90 Day Fiancé's Veronica Rodriguez's education

A Saint Brendan High School graduate, Veronica Rodriguez went to the University of Rochester and studied Political Science and Government. She then enrolled at Florida International University in 2006 to study International Business. Here, she was part of the Delta Epsilon Tau Academic Honor Society.

She also volunteered as a troop leader of the Girl Scouts from November 2015 to June 2017. Apart from English and Spanish, her profile also suggests that she is proficient in French, which has helped her establish better relations overseas.

New episodes of the ongoing season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.