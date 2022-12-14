How do 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez’s dating life connect to Kim Menzies? Details explored

The 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez has a new man in her life. Some may call it an unexpected connection, but the star confirmed that she is dating her fellow franchise star Kim Menzies' son, Jamal Menzies. Veronica confirmed the relationship during the final installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 3 tell-all on Monday, December 12, 2022.

News of the relationship was made public during the tell-all when Jamal was introduced as her connection to the rest of the cast members. The couple then revealed that they were in an open relationship and while Jamal was seeing other prospective women, Veronica was currently only dating Kim Menzies' son.

Ahead of the introduction of Jamal on the show, Veronica said:

“[I’m dating] somebody that I met kind of casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off."

Veronica introduces Jamal on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life tell-all

The cast members of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life were shocked at the unexpected turn of events. Veronica revealed that she was, in fact, dating somebody and had connected with him over the course of time. The host, Shaun Robinson, then introduced Jamal to the audience and the cast as Kim Menzies' son and Veronica's newfound connection.

Jamal gave Veronica a quick hug and a polite handshake to her ex Tim Malcolm, who looked unbothered by the interaction. The remainder of the cast was still reeling from the introduction. Veronica provided more details on how the couple connected,

"I actually saw him on the tell-all of Kim’s season. … I was going to San Diego ’cause I know he used to live there, so, I was like, ‘Anything I should see or things like that?’ And he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego … and I will and take you to dinner if you’d like."

Shaun then asked the pair if they had been intimate since their first date, to which the couple agreed. Jamal later pointed out that he should be sitting on the couch with Veronica and switched places with Tim, who happily agreed to do so. The couple then revealed that they were in an open relationship and while he was already seeing other women, she was "too lazy" to find someone else.

Tim, who was observing the interaction, also had his own opinions about the pair's relationship and the dynamic they shared. He said:

“She doesn’t feel comfortable saying yet, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get rid of the other girls.’ I actually can’t believe that you’re lowering yourself to that, that you don’t [think you] deserve someone who’s going to put you on a pedestal … It’s sad to me."

A quick look at 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life cast member Veronica's journey on the show

Veronica made her debut in the popular franchise as part of the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2019. She was with Tim for over seven years, after a traumatic first marriage to a man she married when she was young and had gotten pregnant to. She found out that her first husband cheated on her even after she moved to Charlotte for him to attend law school.

Her journey with Tim was documented in the franchise, however, as she made her return on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Veronica revealed in the premiere that they had split due to him “being consumed by his business.”

Later on in the season, she formed a romantic connection with Justin Foster. However, after Veronica found out that he was considering a move back to Florida to be closer to his ex and two kids, the duo called it quits.

Prior to Veronica and Jamal's relationship reveal, the former had hinted that she was dating someone new during part 1 of the tell-all last month. Although Tim believed that she wasn't happy, the 90 Day Fiancé star explained that despite being in an open relationship, she hadn't pursued other men and was satisfied with her current connection.

