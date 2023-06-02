A Beautiful Life review: Is Netflix's latest Danish Film worth a watch?

A Beautiful Life was released on Netflix on June 1, 2023, and it gave viewers a symphony of raw emotions and stirring melodies. The film centers around Elliot, a fisherman who is a gifted singer. It shows him on the brink of stardom and has Lilly, an enigmatic figure, intricately woven into his journey.

As the narrative unfolds, it tells a compelling tale of dreams, love, and the transformative power of music. Every scene promises to resonate with viewers, striking chords of emotion and leaving a melody that lingers long after the final note.

The official synopsis of A Beautiful Life as per Netflix, reads:

"When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom — and love."

The film stars Christopher Lund Nissen as Elliot with Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly and Christine Albeck Borge as Suzanne.

A review of A Beautiful Life: A journey to stardom and self-discovery

The essence of A Beautiful Life is encapsulated in the journey of Elliot, a promising musician who is discovered by Suzanne, a high-profile music manager. Needless to say, Elliot's path to stardom is fraught with obstacles that add layers of complexity to his character. The film does a commendable job of exploring these nuances.

His relationship with Lilly, Suzanne's estranged daughter, adds another facet to his persona. The emotional depth of their relationship, marked by a shared history of trauma and a hesitant romance, is portrayed very sensitively and in a way that engages the viewer.

However, there are moments where the film could have delved deeper into Lilly's character and shed light on her motivations and the inner turmoil that drives her actions.

One scene that demands further exploration is Lilly's apparent negative reaction to Elliot's rising fame. Rather than jealousy, it could be a fear of losing him to stardom, a subtle nuance missed in the movie.

Another aspect is Lilly's aloofness, which could be mistaken for indifference, but could also be a coping mechanism for unresolved issues with her mother. Both instances could have benefitted from deeper character exploration.

Comforting music that developed beautiful harmonies but distracts the dialogue

The film's score, composed by Christopher Lund Nissen, plays a crucial role in shaping the emotional narrative. It guides the audience through the narrative's peaks and troughs and sets the mood for pivotal scenes. While the music is a tour de force in its own right, it sometimes overpowers the dialogue.

In key emotional scenes, the music’s volume could have been moderated to allow the nuanced performances of the actors to shine through. Additionally, the music occasionally distracts from the subtleties of the dialogue, detracting from the overall impact of these scenes.

The movie casts a beautiful music realm but fails to deliver a streamlined narrative

The performances in A Beautiful Life are noteworthy, especially those of the actors portraying Elliot, Suzanne, and Lilly. They capture the emotional complexities of their characters with conviction and add a level of authenticity that enhances the film's appeal.

Elliot's transformative journey, marked by vulnerability and resilience, is well presented. Similarly, Suzanne and Lilly's unique dynamics enrich the plot. However, the film's narrative structure and pacing have room for improvement, with some subplots appearing rushed, potentially leaving viewers slightly disoriented.

One such subplot could involve Suzanne's relationship with her work and the music industry. If this subplot is introduced but never fully explored, it might give the impression of being rushed and could leave viewers wanting more depth.

A Beautiful Life is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes