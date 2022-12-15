A Blackjack Christmas, BET+'s new holiday film, is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The movie centers around two sisters whose lives are in shambles due to addiction. However, they decide to make amends and rebuild the family bond.

Here's the official description of the movie, as per BET Pressroom:

''A story of two sisters - one who migrated to and built a nice life in the US, while the other stayed behind in their native Jamaica. When addiction threatens to tear the family apart, the sisters find their way back to one another and rebuild their bond.''

A Blackjack Christmas stars Dawnn Lewis and Charmin Lee in major roles along with a number of others portraying key supporting roles. The movie is directed by Victoria Rowell.

A Blackjack Christmas cast list: Adam Lazarre-White stars alongside Dawnn Lewis and others in new BET+ drama

1) Dawnn Lewis as Corrine Allen

Dawnn Lewis portrays the role of Corrine Allen in A Blackjack Christmas. She's expected to be one of the main characters in the movie. Lewis looks in terrific form in the official trailer for the movie released by BET. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from A Blackjack Christmas, Dawnn Lewis has appeared in numerous other shows and movies like Writing Around the Christmas Tree, Be the Light, and Revival!, to name a few. She's also appeared in an episode of the popular show, The Boys, wherein she played the role of Valerie.

2) Charmin Lee as Delores Johnson

Charmin Lee portrays the character of Delores Johnson in the upcoming BET+ Christmas film. Lee looks quite impressive in the trailer, and promises to deliver a riveting performance in the movie. Along with Dawnn Lewis, she's expected to play one of the major roles.

Charmin Lee's previous acting credits include Just Mercy, What Men Want, Bad Dad Rehab, and many more. She also appeared in two episodes of the iconic HBO series, Westworld, wherein she essayed the role of Joanna.

3) Adam Lazarre-White as Graham Wilkes

Adam Lazarre-White stars as Graham Wilkes in A Blackjack Christmas. Apart from that, more details about his character are not known at this point. Lazarre-White has previously appeared in Flinch, A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return, The Gift, and Forgiveness, to name a few. He's also made minor appearances in Rosewood and Lethal Weapon.

Apart from Dawnn Lewis, Charmin Lee, and Adam Lazarre-White, A Blackjack Christmas features many others in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Leigh-Ann Rose as Gloria Matthews

Kyrie Mcalpin as Marsha Matthews

Carlo Mendez as Joe

Etienne Maurice as Butler

Kiki Shepard as Yollette

The official trailer for the movie was released on December 8, 2022, and it offers a peek into the complicated lives of the lead characters who struggle to deal with their numerous personal challenges.

Despite the emotional storyline, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and almost comic tone that makes for the perfect Christmas viewing.

Don't forget to catch A Blackjack Christmas on BET+ on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes