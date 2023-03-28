A breakdown of GMMTV Outing 2023's chaotic day 1

GMMTV Outing 2023 is trending on Twitter and garnering a lot of attention.

For those unfamiliar with the Thai entertainment industry, the GMMTV Outing is a company trip where all the actors, directors, staff, and other employees of major Thai entertainment agency, GMMTV, get together to relax and have fun for a few days. The theme of this year’s outing, scheduled for March 26-28, is Back to the Future.

The trip is no less than a multiverse of madness where all fan-favorite actors get together, leading to loads of media content of them interacting with each other. At this retreat, they book an entire place for themselves and have activities such as talent shows, performances, and costume competitions, alongside a variety of games.

And with so many new people having recently joined the company, GMMTV Outing 2023 was the wildest trip ever hosted by the agency.

Memorable moments from day 1 of the GMMTV Outing 2023

1) Team parades

All the employees of GMMTV were loaded onto different buses to take them to the resort. They were divided up into four teams: Green Dragon, Blue Kraken, Yellow Phoenix, and Pink Unicorn. Everybody was wearing their respective team’s t-shirt.

Upon arriving at the venue, each team changed into their costumes and brought out the props they had prepared for the parade to introduce themselves.

As the parade was also a competition, each team performed to the best of their abilities, making the audience laugh out loud. The winner of this event was the Green Dragon from the green team.

2) Introverts vs. Extroverts

The first night of GMMTV Outing 2023 ended with a fun-filled after party where everyone got on stage to sing, dance, and show off their talents.

This was an event that separated introverts and extroverts. While the party went on till two in the morning for the extroverts, the introverts were in bed by 10 pm to wake up bright and early for breakfast the next day.

Neo left the party and went to sleep since midnight and Louis get to the room at 2 am, and he didn't know how to enter the room but Neo left the keycard outside



#GmmtvOuting2023



Louis Thanawin, who was rooming with Neo Trai, shared a video on Instagram stating that he was afraid he wouldn't be able to enter his room as Neo went to sleep early while he was partying till early morning. However, Neo left the keycard outside the door for him and went to sleep peacefully without the fear of someone else entering the room.

Louis Thanawin, who was rooming with Neo Trai, shared a video on Instagram stating that he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to enter his room as Neo went to sleep early while he was partying till early morning. However, Neo left the keycard outside the door for him and went to sleep peacefully without the fear of someone else entering the room.

3) Drunk shenanigans

โฟร์ทน่ารักปุ๊กกี้ปุ๊กกี้ 🥯🐷 @vsagisan

dew is drunk drunk look at him had to hold onto the speaker and didnt even realize the photographer told him to move closer to win

The after party brought out the drunk side of the majority of the GMMTV actors. Dew Jirawat held on to the speakers for dear life while swaying away in his drunken state.

Thai BL drama actors Pond Navarit and Phuwin Tangsakyuen were on the floor, falling all over each other after having spent all their energy drunk dancing for hours.

PONDPHUWIN BOTH COMPLETELY DRUNK PASSED OUT

GMMTV Outing 2023 also saw the Moonlight Chicken couple, First Kanaphan and Khaotung Thanawat being tipsy and clingy.

mar 🥢 @mixkanawat



#GmmtvOuting2023

FIRSTKHAO ARE PARTYING HARD AND THEY'RE SOOO TIPSY i really don't think they left each other's side today, not even once

4) My School President cast being the scene stealers

Fourth Nattawat arrived at the party late as he was taking supplementary classes for his university, but his arrival at the resort brightened the atmosphere.

Ca @knowingfrth

SALIVA MAIN SLAYER LET'S GO FOURTH PARTY ALL THE WAAAYYYY

Chinzilla took to the stage accompanied by the President and the student council of Niyomsil High School and their performance was the highlight of the first night of the GMMTV Outinf 2023, which received the majority of the screams from the veteran actors and staff who were cooing over the new generation of GMMTV actors.

Ca @knowingfrth

I CAN'T BREATHE THEY TRIED TO TOUCH FOURTH AND MAE YUI AND P'BOY WAS TRYING TO STOP THEM LMAO SO CHAOTIC

5) Actors turned fans

Joong Archen worked hard to feed fans the content of their favorite BL couples by constantly uploading pictures of the various pairs on Twitter. GMMTV Outing 2023 was a success for fans solely due to his hard work.

Gun Atthaphan could be seen screaming his lungs out and grabbing onto “Nong Fourth” when Fourth Nattawat was on stage singing and entertaining the crowd.

Day 1 of the GMMTV Outing 2023 started off awkwardly as there were many new faces, but the ice broke soon enough and everyone was seen having the time of their lives, much to the enjoyment of fans who were living vicariously through the videos that employees of GMMTV were uploading.

