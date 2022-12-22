BET+'s new holiday film, A Christmas Gift, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The movie tells the story of a family celebrating a chaotic Christmas as they deal with several not-so-pleasant secrets, new guests, and more.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per BET Pressroom:

''In a failed attempt to cancel Christmas, the McKenzie’s find themselves ultimately navigating through unexpected guests, secrets, and revelations that will have a lasting effect on their families.''

The movie stars Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, and many others playing major roles. A Christmas Gift is helmed by Christopher A. Nolen and written by Cassandra Mann.

A Christmas Gift cast: Javon Johnson stars alongside Blue Kimble and Noree Victoria in new BET+ holiday flick

1) Blue Kimble as Dalton

Blue Kimble plays one of the major roles in A Christmas Gift. As per IMDb, he plays the role of Dalton. He appears in the trailer and looks impressive in the lead role. Fans can look forward to a thoroughly impressive performance from the talented star.

Apart from A Christmas Gift, Blue Kimble is widely known for his appearances in various popular shows and movies like Christmas Déjà Vu, The Deadliest Lie, and Ruthless, to name a few.

2) Noree Victoria as Roz

Noree Victoria plays the role of Roz in the upcoming holiday film. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play a key role in the storyline. Noree Victoria's other notable film and TV acting credits include A Place in Hell, Walk Away from Love, Scales: Mermaids Are Real, and many more.

3) Javon Johnson as Noel

Actor Javon Johnson portrays the character of Noel in BET+'s A Christmas Gift. More details about his character are not known at this point, but based on various reports, he's expected to be a part of the supporting cast.

Javon Johnson has previously been a part of One Last Christmas, Poor Jane, and The Watsons Go to Birmingham, to name a few. He's also appeared in an episode of Netflix's Mindhunter, wherein he played the role of a prison officer.

Apart from Blue Kimble, Noree Victoria, and Javon Johnson, the movie also stars various other actors in prominent supporting/minor roles, including:

Nadia Simms as Esta

Victoria Rowell as Marie

Aaron D. Spears as Pete

J Marc Jones as Tim

Tiffany Snow as Lisa

Cayen Martin as Brian

BET released the official trailer for the movie on December 15, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the Mckenzie's eventful Christmas. Although key details about the plot have not been given away, the trailer clearly establishes the mood, setting, and introduces the main characters of the Mckenzie family.

Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and lighthearted tone similar to the network's other films like A Blackjack Christmas and The Sound of Christmas. Fans can look forward to an emotional cinematic experience with fascinating and likable characters.

You can watch the new Christmas movie, A Christmas Gift, on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

