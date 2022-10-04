A Day to Remember fall US acoustic tour: Tickets, where to buy, presale, dates and other details

American rock band A Day to Remember has announced their US fall tour, scheduled for 2022. The trek, billed as the Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour, will kick off on November 29 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium, and will conclude in Orlando, Florida at Dr. Philips Center, on December 21. The band will perform acoustic sets each night, with a set list spanning their entire career. Throughout the acoustic tour, A Day to Remember will be supported by American metalcore band Wage War.
A ticket presale will begin on October 5 at 10.00 am ET, with a general on-sale beginning on October 7 at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster.
A Day to Remember US Acoustic Tour 2023 Dates with Wage War
- November 29 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- December 01 – Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium
- December 02 – Atlanta, GA at Coca Cola Roxy
- December 05 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
- December 07 – Rochester, NY at Kodak Theatre
- December 08 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met
- December 09 – Boston, MA at Orpheum Theater
- December 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit
- December 12 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theater
- December 14 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- December 15 – Memphis, TN at Cannon Center
- December 17 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- December 18 – St. Petersburg, FL at Mahaffey Theater
- December 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center
- December 21 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Philips Center
A Day to Remember "Just Some More Shows" Tour
The band is currently on their US tour, which will conclude on October 29. Tickets for the current tour start at $89 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Check the current US tour dates below.
- Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. at The Zoo Amphitheatre [email protected]%
- Oct. 7 - San Diego, Calif. at Gallagher Square at Petco Park [email protected]%
- Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. at Aftershock Festival
- Oct. 10 - Portland, Ore. at Theater of the Clouds [email protected]%
- Oct. 11 - Seattle, Wash. at WAMU [email protected]%
- Oct. 13 - Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino [email protected]%
- Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. at The Podium [email protected]%
- Oct. 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. at Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park [email protected]%
- Oct. 18 - Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater [email protected]%
- Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. at The Pearl at The Palms Hotel [email protected]%
- Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. at When We Were Young Festival
- Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. at When We Were Young Festival
- Oct. 25 - Lubbock, Texas at Lonestar Amphitheater [email protected]%
- Oct. 27 - Mesa, Ariz. at Mesa Amphitheater [email protected]%
- Oct. 28 - Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre ~^@%
- Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. at When We Were Young Festival
Reference
~ = The Used
^ = The Ghost Inside
@ = Movements
% = Magnolia Park
More about A Day to Remember and their recent work
A Day to Remember recently released a new version of their song, Re-Entry in collaboration with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. In July, the band released another single titled Miracle.
The band was founded in 2003 by guitarist Tom Denney and drummer Bobby Scruggs. Vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, rhythm guitarist Neil Westfall, percussionist/drummer Alex Shelnutt, and lead guitarist Kevin Skaff make up the current lineup. A Day To Remember released their first album in 2005 titled And Their Name Was Treason, which was followed by the 2007 album For Those Who Have Heart.
In 2009, the band released their third album, Homesick, which was followed by What Separates Me from You in 2010. In 2013, after prolonged lawsuits over a recording contract with Victory Records, the band released their fifth album, Common Courtesy. Their sixth and seventh albums, titled Bad Vibrations and You’re Welcome, were released in 2016 and 2021, respectively.