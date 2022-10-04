A Day to Remember fall US acoustic tour: Tickets, where to buy, presale, dates and other details

American rock band A Day to Remember has announced their US fall tour, scheduled for 2022. The trek, billed as the Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour, will kick off on November 29 in Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium, and will conclude in Orlando, Florida at Dr. Philips Center, on December 21. The band will perform acoustic sets each night, with a set list spanning their entire career. Throughout the acoustic tour, A Day to Remember will be supported by American metalcore band Wage War.

A ticket presale will begin on October 5 at 10.00 am ET, with a general on-sale beginning on October 7 at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster.

A Day to Remember US Acoustic Tour 2023 Dates with Wage War

November 29 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

December 01 – Charlotte, NC at Ovens Auditorium

December 02 – Atlanta, GA at Coca Cola Roxy

December 05 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

December 07 – Rochester, NY at Kodak Theatre

December 08 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

December 09 – Boston, MA at Orpheum Theater

December 11 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit

December 12 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theater

December 14 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

December 15 – Memphis, TN at Cannon Center

December 17 – North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 18 – St. Petersburg, FL at Mahaffey Theater

December 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center

December 21 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Philips Center

A Day to Remember "Just Some More Shows" Tour

The band is currently on their US tour, which will conclude on October 29. Tickets for the current tour start at $89 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Check the current US tour dates below.

More about A Day to Remember and their recent work

A Day to Remember recently released a new version of their song, Re-Entry in collaboration with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. In July, the band released another single titled Miracle.

The band was founded in 2003 by guitarist Tom Denney and drummer Bobby Scruggs. Vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, rhythm guitarist Neil Westfall, percussionist/drummer Alex Shelnutt, and lead guitarist Kevin Skaff make up the current lineup. A Day To Remember released their first album in 2005 titled And Their Name Was Treason, which was followed by the 2007 album For Those Who Have Heart.

In 2009, the band released their third album, Homesick, which was followed by What Separates Me from You in 2010. In 2013, after prolonged lawsuits over a recording contract with Victory Records, the band released their fifth album, Common Courtesy. Their sixth and seventh albums, titled Bad Vibrations and You’re Welcome, were released in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

