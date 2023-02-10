The trailer for the film Strays, which is set to be released on June 9, 2023, has dropped, and netizens have mixed reactions to it.

The film is an adult comedy that sees various actors voicing dogs who have gone stray. Strays stars Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, and Will Forte. While Ferrell, Foxx, Fisher, and Park will portray dogs, Forte will be the former owner of the abandoned dog named Reggie.

Upon the trailer's release, fans were baffled by the film's concept and idea. While some thought they wouldn't ever see a movie like this, others are unsure about watching a dog movie made for adults.

Netizens believe that Strays does not belong in 2023

Talking dogs and animal movies were a phenomenon in the mid-2000s, and Strays reminds audience members of those times. However, they are simply unsure of what they are going to get from the upcoming movie.

Fans are blatantly saying that the upcoming movie is going to be a disaster and even believe that the era of talking dog movies is in the past. One fan even asked if this meant that Air Bud movies could make a comeback.

Some fans joked that they couldn't wait for parents to take kids to the film thinking it was a children's film, only watch content that is inappropriate for children. This previously happened when Sausage Party was released in 2016.

Fans are also predicting that the movie is destined to fail because it's going to be released on the same day as Transformers.

Some fans wonder why talking dogs are still a phenomenon and claim that they don't find talking dogs funny anymore and are bored of the excessive profanity in the trailer. Other fans want the makers to pull the plug on making such movies. However, there are some people who are excited to watch the movie with the talking dogs.

One particular fan sarcastically said that it looks like a decent movie that can be enjoyed with the family.

What is Strays about?

Directed by Josh Greenbaum, Strays will follow the story of an abandoned dog named Reggie who partners with a couple of stray dogs to seek vengeance upon his former owner Will.

The official synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but what if the man is a total dirtbag? In that case, it might be time for some sweet revenge, d*ggy style. When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose."

It continues:

"But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is."

Strays is written by Dan Perrault and produced by Erik Feig, Josh Greenbaum, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Aditya Sood.

