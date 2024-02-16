A Good Girl's Guide to Murder TV adaptation: First look, synopsis, and more

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an upcoming project from BBC Three. They released the first look at the series which features Wednesday star Emma Myers in the lead role.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an adaptation of the acclaimed young adult mystery novel of the same name by Holly Jackson. The mystery series is a trilogy that features a self-proclaimed detective Pip Fitz-Amobi in a quest to solve mysteries. Attempting to rival Agatha Christie's books, the young adult novel by Holly Jackson features a thrilling plot that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

There has been no official announcement regarding the release date for the BBC Three production, although it is slated for a release in 2024 according to their schedule.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - What to expect from the plot?

Based on Holly Jackson's novel, the upcoming BBC Three production will follow Pip Fitz-Amobi, a 17-year-old girl living in the idyllic fictional British town of Little Kilton, Buckinghamshire.

The book has been a New York Times bestseller and also received the accolade of being Barnes and Noble's Best Book of the Year in 2020. The official synopsis of the book A Good Girl's Guide to Murder reads:

"The case is closed. Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by Sal Singh. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it."

It further reads:

But having grown up in the same small town that was consumed by the murder, Pippa Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure. When she chooses the case as the topic for her final year project, she starts to uncover secrets that someone in town desperately wants to stay hidden. And if the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?"

It can be expected that the plot for the series will feature Pip teaming up with Sal's younger brother Ravi to get to the bottom of Sal being suspiciously framed for murder.

Here is what the executive producer Frith Tiplady had to say about the show in an exclusive interview with Variety:

"I think when you read the book, Pip, who is the lead character, is like a Miss Marple. You don’t watch Miss Marple because you like hanging out with old ladies, it’s because she’s a brilliant mind and a really great character and we hope that Pip will have the same appeal. Tonally it’s like “Broadchurch” or “Happy Valley” or “Mayor of Easttown” rather than “Sex Education and “Heartbreaker."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - Cast

A still from the series (image via BBC/Moonage Pictures)

The upcoming series features a host of young talent. Leading the way is Emma Myers (known for Wednesday) as Pip Fitz-Amobi. Joining her is Zain Iqbal (Why Me?) as Ravi.

Asha Banks is playing the role of Pip's best buddy Cara Ward. The characters Andie and Sal will be represented by India Lillie Davies and Rahul Pattni respectively. Other cast members also include Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, and Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen.

The first look for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was released by Moonage Pictures and BBC. The first look offers the hope that the upcoming young adult mystery series will be an apt adaptation of the bestselling book by Holly Jackson.

