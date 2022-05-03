×
“A little weird”: Fans react to American Idol reunion featuring Laine Hardy who was recently arrested

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy was recently arrested (Image via TheLaineHardy/Twitter)
Modified May 03, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Feature

The latest episode of American Idol Season 20 welcomed some of the show’s alums to celebrate its 20th anniversary. However, viewers were disappointed to see Laine Hardy as one of the first guest performers on the ABC show.

Hardy was recently arrested by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSU) for allegedly spying on a female student. Despite the arrest controversy, American Idol featured Hardy in Episode 17, titled The Great Idol Reunion.

The Season 17 winner shared the stage with Laci Kaye Booth, his fellow contestant in the same season. Before their performance, the show displayed a message that read “Previously Recorded” to indicate to viewers that the episode was filmed before Hardy’s arrest.

What do American Idol fans have to say?

American Idol fans were upset with the ABC show and found it “weird” that Hardy's performance was allowed to feature on national television.

Interestingly, the official social media pages of the singing competition have not posted Hardy’s pictures from the latest episode. It included Laci Kaye Booth’s photos from their duet performance, but the images did not showcase the Season 17 winner.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their opinions on social media about Laine Hardy’s appearance on the show:

So we are just fine with letting this Laine Hardy footage air and not editing this out? A little weird. #AmericanIdol
Why is Laine Hardy, who was recently accused of bugging his girlfriend’s dorm room, on #AmericanIdol ?
Creepy that Idol kept Lane in this episode after being arrested as a stalker. #AmericanIdol
This #AmericanIdol special episode starting out with Laci Kaye Booth and Laine Hardy… awkward https://t.co/aVYadpPF6N
Getting Laine out of the way first? 😅 #americanidol
@carolh313 I know , right! My thoughts exactly. Writing “Previously recorded” doesn’t cut it! #AmericanIdol
they emphasized this was previously recorded when they showed laine lol #americanidol
Wait, so #AmericanIdol are just going to put Laine Hardy on without even addressing his recent arrest? I’m confused by this. He was arrested, right?
wth Ryan?? Laine has not made #AmericanIdol proud
I am surprised that American Idol brought Laine Hardy back on despite his arrest & the investigation. #AmericanIdol I

Laine Hardy had posted about his arrest

Laine Hardy was issued a warrant on April 28 by the LSU Police Department. The singer took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to inform fans about the same and requested privacy due to the “sensitive nature” of the allegation.

https://t.co/E75gmzYTaG

The next day, the New York Post reported that Hardy was allegedly arrested for implanting a licensing device in his ex-girlfriend’s room. Reports stated that she apparently found the device under a futon.

Furthermore, the singer reportedly admitted to bugging the woman’s dorm room. The New York Post mentioned the police report details, and the document stated:

“The victim advised that last night (4-6-22) while watching a movie with her roommate, they located a device, appearing to be a phone charger, under the victim's futon (located underneath the victim's bunk bed). The victim stated that after googling the device, she learned it to be a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder.”

As per Louisiana state laws, Hardy might face two to ten years imprisonment and a potential fine ranging from $500 to $10,000.

Meanwhile, his presence on American Idol Season 20 Episode 17 didn’t sit well with fans. Apart from Hardy, the Great Idol Reunion also welcomed Laci Kaye Booth, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Maddie Poppe, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Kris Allen, and many more special guests.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were also featured in the latest episode, along with host Ryan Seacrest.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

