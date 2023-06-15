A Ma Maniere has again collaborated with the Jordan Brand to introduce a new version of Air Jordan 5 SP dressed in white and blue. A Ma Maniere is inspired by Parisian culture and fashion and features higher-end streetwear brands. A Ma Maniere is known for its collaborations with Jordan Brand, including the Jordan 1 A Ma Maniere and the A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship.

In the coming months of 2023, the new A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Diffused Blue" sneakers will hit the market. The sneaker label hasn't disclosed the official release date for the pairs yet. The shoe will retail for $225. It will be released via official Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and a few selected sneaker retailers.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Diffused Blue" sneakers will be women exclusive

A Ma Maniere's collaborations with Jordan Brand have a philanthropic side, as seen in the A Ma Maniere Nike Air Force 1 "Friends and Family" Edition, which tells a story of returning gratitude for all the efforts and inspiration taken from the black community, especially women.

A Ma Maniere's collaborations with Jordan Brand have been inspired by Black women, as seen in the A Ma Maniere x Jordan 12, which continues the brand's conversation with Black women as the topic. Some of the most popular A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand collaborations include the Jordan 1, A Ma Maniere, and the Air Jordan 3.

Recently, @zsneakerheadz shared the first look of the upcoming A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Diffused Blue" sneakers. According to this post, the sneaker brand will drop an Air Jordan 5 that is exclusively for ladies in the following colorways: Photon Dust, Pale Ivory, White, and Diffused Blue. Considering the other two Maniere AJ 5s, sneakerheads can probably expect the yellowed, transparent outsoles.

However, the mock-up depicted above is purely speculation and in no way represents the design accurately yet. The Photon Dust upper may be made of leather, suede, or an entirely new material; this is another mystery. Suede, though, appears most likely considering A Ma Maniere's past partnerships with Jordans.

𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 @uptod4te

uptodate.tokyo/a-ma-maniere-x… A Ma Maniere × Nike Wmns Air Jordan 5 Retro SP “Diffused Blue”が2023年後半に発売予定［FZ5758-004］［ア マ マニエール AMM ナイキ スニーカー AJ5 エアジョーダン5 ディフューズドブルー］ A Ma Maniere × Nike Wmns Air Jordan 5 Retro SP “Diffused Blue”が2023年後半に発売予定［FZ5758-004］［ア マ マニエール AMM ナイキ スニーカー AJ5 エアジョーダン5 ディフューズドブルー］uptodate.tokyo/a-ma-maniere-x… https://t.co/fvBUfxzE3I

The Air Jordan 5 SP features a classic and instantly recognizable design that has become synonymous with the Air Jordan line. Its distinctive silhouette and detailing make it stand out on and off the basketball court. High-quality materials used in crafting the sneakers not only provide durability but also enhance the overall look and feel. Each detail, from the supple leather upper to the sturdy rubber outsole, is designed for style and performance.

Air Jordan 5 SP prioritizes comfort, ensuring that your feet feel great even during long hours of wear. The cushioning system, combined with ample arch and ankle support, offers a snug and cozy fit. The shoes are designed with breathability in mind. The upper materials allow air to circulate freely, preventing your feet from getting too hot and sweaty, especially during intense activities.

The Toe Box 🇨🇦 @TheToeBox_ Here’s an early mock-up preview of the upcoming A Ma Maniére x WMNS Air Jordan 5 Retro SP “Diffused Blue”. These will release exclusively in women sizing this Holiday Season. Retail will be $305 CAD



*This is a mock-up and does not represent the final product* Here’s an early mock-up preview of the upcoming A Ma Maniére x WMNS Air Jordan 5 Retro SP “Diffused Blue”. These will release exclusively in women sizing this Holiday Season. Retail will be $305 CAD*This is a mock-up and does not represent the final product* https://t.co/dZqgJkd90r

AJ 5 SP combines iconic design, premium materials, comfort, and performance to create a sneaker that not only looks great but also delivers on its promises. Stay tuned to know the official release date of A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP "Diffused Blue" sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes