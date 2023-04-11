5 best Air Jordan 5 collabs of all time

The Nike-engineered Jordan brand introduced the legendary Air Jordan 5 during the peak of basketball and sneaker culture. Tinker Hatfield was responsible for creating the shoe line, along with the majority of the iconic Jordan shapes. He drew inspiration from the fierceness of Jordan's aggressive playing style and the WWII American Mustang fighter jets to create a shoe with a Sharktooth midsole.

Over the years, there have been many Jordan 5 silhouettes, such as the AJ 5 "Shanghai Shen" and "Deornbencher". Some rotations of the sneakers included brand and celebrity collaborations with the Jordan 5, which became more popular than the single colorways of AJ5.

However, among many other collaborations of AJ 5 sneakers, a few selective Air Jordan 5 sneaker collabs gained additional fame. These sneakers were loved by sneakerheads across the globe who have also hailed them as the best AJ5 sneaker collabs of all time.

Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled "Crimson Bliss"and four other AJ 5 sneaker collabs of all time

1) Supreme x Air Jordan 5 "Black"

This sneaker, which is one of three Supreme x Jordan 5 colorways, is much more reminiscent of the OG model.

The pair pays homage to Air Jordan V's original Black/Metallic hue with a few extra red accents on the sock liner and the midsole "teeth." All that's left is the bigger Supreme logo and the "94" embroidery in the upper's transparent netting. The Supreme x Air Jordan 5 was released in 2015 and instantly became every sneakerhead's favorite pair of sneakers.

The Supreme x Jordan 5 "Black" is available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

2) TROPHY ROOM x Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue"

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue"

Before the debut of the special AJ 5 collaboration in 2019, Trophy Room creator Marcus Jordan revealed the source of his father's trophy room. This is a significant area of Michael Jordan's home where Marcus grew up, which proved to be the inspiration for the shoe's distinctive design and color palette.

The shoe's color scheme of ice blue, sail, and scarlet presents a triumphant appearance that is complemented by subdued gold accents. It also has many unique elements, like a Trophy Room design on the heel and a "5" in place of the standard "23" hit on the lateral side of the left shoe. The right shoe's original branding is still visible.

Each pair has an x/7,000 graphic on the sock liner, referencing their limited run. They also come covered in a plastic sheath inspired by the estate's renowned gate. Cork insoles and hardwood-themed outsoles provide extra luxury flair. The pack is complete with an attractive box and dust bag.

The TROPHY ROOM x Jordan 5 "Ice Blue" is available for $200 at select retail sites and Nike's official stores.

3) PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low

Is the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low a COP or a PASS?

Nike's Jordan brand and the French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teamed up to create the Paris Saint-Germain x AJ 5 Low shoes. They have a "Paname" badge placed above the mesh netting and a light gray suede upper with a red lace toggle.

A black midsole with ice blue highlights, a black tongue with a blue Jumpman emblem, and a transparent outsole with the PSG insignia underneath round out the design of the sneakers.

The PSG x Jordan 5 low was released on September 2022 for $200 at select retail and official Nike sites.

4) Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled "Crimson Bliss"

This particular Air Jordan 5 raises the bar for the shoe model by being part of DJ Khaled's "We The Best" line. The pastel color scheme with Leche Blue accents, a plush quilted interior, and unique elements like lace toggles and spiky midsole highlight the shoe's uniqueness.

Khaled gave the classic his own touch by adding the "We The Best" signature logo to the heel and removing the upper pod for a smaller fit. According to the rapper, Michael Jackson inspired him to KEEP GOING and never stop.

The Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled "Crimson Bliss" was released in November 2022 and is available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Nike stores.

5) The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 "Sail"



"Sail" Thoughts on this release ? Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled We The Best"Sail"Thoughts on this release ?

After spending some time together, DJ Khaled's "We The Best" moniker was last seen on the Air Jordan 3 "Father Of Ahsad" collection. This time, the two companies decided to focus their joint efforts on the tumbled leather upper, tongue structure, and laces of AJ 5.

Pastel colors occupy the remaining space with a sole unit covered in lilac, powder blue, and occasional bright yellow specks, with a metallic silver tongue and a darkened shadow gray heel clip.

"WE THE BEST" is embroidered in a soft yellow finish around the heel tab, matching the color of the semi-transparent lace lock. The phrase ends with the words "KEEP GOING" written upside down along the baby blue quilted fabric of the tongue's interior and sock liner.

The DJ Khaled x Jordan 5 "Sail" was released in November 2022, and is available to buy for $225 at Nike's official sites and its associated retail stores.

Among the many sneaker collabs of Air Jordan 5 that have created a huge fandom in the sneaker scene, these are the top five favorites of most sneakerheads.

