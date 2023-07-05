A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

The Beaverton, Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan is reuniting with Atlanta-based streetwear retailer A Ma Maniere to launch an Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker pack. The duo will launch two makeovers of the Air Jordan 17 Low, namely "Beach" and "Cabin."

The James Whitner-founded French-inspired sneaker boutique has been a frequent collaborator with the Swoosh label. They will now release a 2-piece AJ17 sneaker pack after previously revealing Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 12 sneaker makeovers.

An official release date for the A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the sneaker leaker account, @zsneakerheads, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the spring of 2024.

More about the upcoming A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker pack, which will feature "Beach" and "Cabin" makeovers

The upcoming A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker pack will feature "Beach" and "Cabin" makeovers (Image via @zsneakerheads / @sneakerfiles / Instagram)

Nike's leading sub-label Jordan, is reconnecting with the Whitned-owned French-inspired fashion label, A Ma Maniere. The duo has often worked together to launch unique and iconic makeovers upon the signature Air Jordan sneakers.

The partnership between A Ma Maniere and Nike kickstarted in 2019 and since then they have continued to surprise fans with amazing sneakers. Many iconic silhouettes including Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 12 have been dressed by the label.

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the partner and collaborator A Ma Maniere as:

"As elements of the city’s culture are seen echoing around the world, there is one store that makes sure Atlanta is always one step ahead. A Ma Maniere opened the doors to its Atlanta location in 2014, and have since gone to establish themselves as one of the most influential and forward-thinking retail destinations in the county."

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low dropping 2024 in two colorways A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low dropping 2024 in two colorways 👀 https://t.co/YxL6zwSbnW

Their AJ17 lineup will offer two colorways, and the sneaker community has given them early mockup looks. The sneaker leaker account @zsneakerheads revealed the shoe mockups and release information.

In 2024, the Jordan label seems to be pushing the Air Jordan 17 Low sneaker model, as they previously revealed three GR colorways over the silhouette, including "Lightning."

The underrated AJ17 signature shoe will be brought back to the spotlight in the coming year and the official Nike label mentions the origins and backstory of the Air Jordan 17:

"At the time, the Air Jordan XVIl's were the most expensive Air Jordan ever created. They had their share of technological bells and whistles to back it up. They came equipped with the brand's first Tuned Air system, a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabilizer.”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low SP colorways expected to release in 2024. A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 Low SP colorways expected to release in 2024. https://t.co/a2m0aErIW1

The first colorway from the sneaker pack includes "Beach," which is inspired by the A Ma Maniere location in Folly Beach, SC, a popular resort town. The upper of the shoe comes clad in a sandy tan hue, which contrasts with oceanic green and blue accents.

The second colorway, "Cabin," comes clad in woodsy, black, and grey hues. Official imagery of the shoes hasn't been revealed yet, however, we can expect them to surface online soon.

