A Maple Valley Christmas, HMM's new holiday film, is set to arrive on the channel on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The movie centers on a rancher who works on her family farm and leads a peaceful life with her mother and sister. The entry of another man into her life, however, complicates things.

The official synopsis of A Maple Valley Christmas, as per Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, reads:

"Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what she actually wants."

The film features Peyton List in the lead role, along with Andrew Walker and many others in crucial supporting roles. A Maple Christmas Valley is helmed by Paul Ziller and written by Joie Botkin.

HMM's A Maple Valley Christmas cast: Peyton List, Andrew Walker and others feature in new Christmas film

1) Peyton List as Erica Holden

Peyton List plays the lead character, Erica Holden, in A Maple Christmas Valley. List looks phenomenal in the trailer as she slips into her role with stunning ease.

The 24-year-old actress is known for her performances in The Thinning, Hulu's Light as a Feather, and Cobra Kai. Her film acting credits include Remember Me, which featured Robert Pattinson in the lead role, Paper Spiders, and Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, among several others.

2) Andrew Walker as Aaron Davenport

Actor Andrew Walker stars as Aaron Davenport in A Maple Valley Christmas. Aaron enters Erica's life in an unexpected way and the two eventually seem to fall in love.

Walker and List share impeccable onscreen chemistry, which further elevates the film to a different level. Lifetime movies and TV show fans will recognize Walker as Brody from Against the Wall.

His other memorable appearances came in Steel Toes, God Bless the Broken Road, Penthouse North, and many others.

3) Frances Flanagan as Ina Holden

Frances Flanagan appears in the role of Ina Holden in A Maple Christmas Valley. Details about her role have not been revealed at this point.

Flanagan has starred in quite a few shows and films over the years, including A Lot Like Christmas, Bottled With Love, and The Story of Us. She was also featured in an episode of The Good Doctor.

Featuring alongside the above-mentioned actors in important supporting/minor roles are actors like:

Ella Cannon as Heidi Holden

Jeff Gonek as Trevor Moore

Paul Jarrett as Steve Davenport

Francisco Trujillo as Leo Vittorio

Joe Costa as Andres Garcia

Aleksandra as Cross (Margot

Toby Marks as Ollie

Mark Dozlaw as Connor Rowles

Sean Martin Savoy as a receptionist

Brittany Palmer as a tourist

A preview of A Maple Valley Christmas briefly depicts the two lead characters' intriguing relationship. Although not many details about the plot are revealed in the preview, it clearly shows that Aaron and Erica end up falling in love, despite their initial differences.

The trailer has an emotional and optimistic tone and viewers can expect a sentimental romantic drama full of relatable characters.

Don't forget to watch A Maple Valley Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

