"A one-a-year?!!": The Culpo Sisters fans shocked as Aurora confesses she allows Mikey to cheat once a year

The Culpo Sisters aired episode 2 on Monday, November 14. This week, Aurora confessed that she had allowed her husband Mikey Bortone to sleep with someone else once a year as she did not believe that men do not cheat on their wives and just wanted to prevent her husband from cheating without telling her.

Aurora confessed that after receiving a DM about her husband cheating on her, she tracked his uber. Aurora's parents, Susan and Peter, who were living at her house at the time, also felt that something was off as Mikey was not coming home.

Later, Aurora told her sisters that she had asked her husband to stop cheating on her once a year, and Mikey had said that he would think about it. The Culpo Sisters fans felt that this arrangement between Aurora and her husband was "stupid."

Flips Whitefudge @HIDK1647 No ma’am. She knows how stupid that deal was and now she’s mad he Iikes it. What is she giving so many concessions for? What does she feel guilty about?? 🤔

#TheCulpoSisters A one-a-year?!! 🤯No ma’am. She knows how stupid that deal was and now she’s mad he Iikes it. What is she giving so many concessions for? What does she feel guilty about?? 🤔 A one-a-year?!! 🤯😳 No ma’am. She knows how stupid that deal was and now she’s mad he Iikes it. What is she giving so many concessions for? What does she feel guilty about?? 🤔#TheCulpoSisters https://t.co/BMUF5WPnnj

The Culpo Sisters fans slam Susan for giving Aurora bad advice

Aurora's sisters Olivia and Sophia felt that Mikey took advantage of his young wife and secured himself a chance to cheat once every year. Later on, after he denied on her request and said that he would not stop cheating, the couple decided to split.

Aurora did not reveal the truth to her mother about her husband cheating once a year. Instead, she told her that they had gone to marriage counseling and asked her what she would do if someone cheated in a marital relationship. Susan said that she would get "over it" for the sake of the children and because of the old memories of their bond.

The Culpo Sisters fans were shocked that Aurora even allowed Mikey to sleep with another woman and slammed her mother for giving terrible marital advice. They did not think staying for the kids would be a good idea.

t @ttttt23417 The mom is giving terrible advice. You don’t make it work when you’re miserable just for kids. Especially if someone cheats. #TheCulpoSisters The mom is giving terrible advice. You don’t make it work when you’re miserable just for kids. Especially if someone cheats. #TheCulpoSisters

TH @terhoover Shouldn’t stay with someone just because you have kids. Coparenting is better than being miserable in a marriage. #TheCulpoSisters Shouldn’t stay with someone just because you have kids. Coparenting is better than being miserable in a marriage. #TheCulpoSisters

Vote riggin DEM......-😂🤪🐶🌈 @nonopenonaw #TheCulpoSisters I watched for THREE MINUTES...and this woman AGREED to a "one a year" for her partner/husband?! (Yes ...ALL MEN CHEAT...former SWr) FFR...I didn't want to watch this show...who are these skinny yt ppl...?🤔 #TheCulpoSisters I watched for THREE MINUTES...and this woman AGREED to a "one a year" for her partner/husband?! (Yes ...ALL MEN CHEAT...former SWr) FFR...I didn't want to watch this show...who are these skinny yt ppl...?🤔😐

Sylverado @sylvieroux I would let him be and divorce his a$$ #theculposisters I would let him be and divorce his a$$ #theculposisters

Shay Jackson @koolmemphian #TheCulpoSisters Can't believe mom gave such absolutely retarded advice-stay regardless. Would think she wants her daughter 2b happy but seems she only wants her values 2b honored. How inconsiderate! Stay in that country town & off TV. 2022 nobody stays n unhappy relationships! #TheCulpoSisters Can't believe mom gave such absolutely retarded advice-stay regardless. Would think she wants her daughter 2b happy but seems she only wants her values 2b honored. How inconsiderate! Stay in that country town & off TV. 2022 nobody stays n unhappy relationships!

EveryThingBravo @HereForGood12 Do not stay together for the kids. They are putting in the work, rather Aurora is putting in the work. He is selfish and he does not respect her. She could do so much better! Bub bye. #TheCulpoSisters Do not stay together for the kids. They are putting in the work, rather Aurora is putting in the work. He is selfish and he does not respect her. She could do so much better! Bub bye. #TheCulpoSisters

Recap of The Culpo Sisters Series premiere

The description of the first episode of the series read as follows:

"Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia arrive to take LA by storm; with their whole family in town for a visit, the sisters try to pull off a surprise for their parents; Aurora reveals shocking news about her relationship."

The premiere of The Culpo Sisters series introduced the Kulpo family to viewers. Olivia's parents were seen arriving in LA from Rhode Island to spend time with their daughters. The parents were shocked to see their children in wet bandages, which were apparently meant to reduce water fat.

During the premier, Aurora also revealed that her husband was cheating on her and she had found out about the same via a DM. Aurora’s husband admitted that the allegations were correct. The sisters organized a small party to celebrate their parent’s 35th wedding anniversary.

Olivia confessed that she could not wait for the day she becomes a mother.

The Culpo Sisters airs on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET, featuring the professional and personal troubles of Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia.

