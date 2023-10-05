A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Primus extended Sessanta Tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

A Perfect Circle, Puscifier, and Primus have announced a new joint tour, titled "Sessanta Tour," for 2024, with the dates scheduled to be held from April 7, 2024, to April 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in celebration of the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan, the lead vocalist of the former two bands.

The bands announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Raleigh, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others, via their official Instagram accounts on October 4, 2023.

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available on October 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code VOCALS at the Live Nation website. General tickets will be available on October 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased from the official website of the bands.

A Perfect Circle, Puscifier, and Primus to celebrate Maynard James Keenan's birthday with a tour

Maynard James Keenan, best known for being the vocalist of Tool as well as A Perfect Circle and Puscifier, will turn 60 on April 17, 2024. In celebration of his birthday, the latter two bands, alongside Primus, will be embarking on the "Sessanta Tour." In their announcement statement, the bands elaborated on the tour, stating:

"Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan’s landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60."

The announcement continued:

"Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds."

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Walnut Creek

April 9, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 10, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheatre

April 12, 2024 – Irving, Texas at Toyota Music Factory

April 13, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 17, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 18, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Hollywood Bowl

April 21, 2024 – Berkeley, California at Greek Theatre

April 23, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center

April 25, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 26, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

More about A Perfect Circle and their music career

Maynard James Keen and Billy Howerdale conceptualized A Perfect Circle after they met in 1992, and the band was formed with other members soon. The band's current lineup consists of Keenan, Howerdale, Iha, and McJunkins.

A Perfect Circle released their debut studio album, Mer de Noms, on May 23, 2000. The platinum-certified album remains their second-most successful album to date, having peaked at number one on the Australian and Kiwi album charts.

A Perfect Circle achieved their chart high with their second studio album, Thirteenth Step, which was released on September 16, 2003. The album was a chart-topper on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts.