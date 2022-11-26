A Tale of Two Christmases cast list: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, and others star in Hallmark's holiday film

Hallmark is a one-stop holiday destination for fans of the festive season with films like A Tale of Two Christmases as a part of its annual Countdown to Christmas event.

The movie will star some prominent names like Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, and Evan Roderick. It will follow an architect from Chicago, who experiences two different Christmases as part of a Christmas miracle.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Emma (Barrell) is an aspiring architect living in Chicago, who plans to return home to Vermont to spend the holidays with her family. Thanks to some Christmas magic, she gets to experience two different Christmases. In one, Emma misses her flight home and stays behind in the Windy City where she celebrates with new crush, Max (Roderick), and his friends."

It further goes on to say:

"In the other, Emma makes the trip home, and enjoys the holiday traditions of her family…and also reconnects with Drew (Massey), a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her learn a surprising lesson about will truly make her happy in life as well as in love."

A Tale of Two Christmases will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 6:00 pm EST. Read on for more details about the cast of the film.

Exploring the cast list of A Tale of Two Christmases

Kat Barrell as Emma

Canadian-born actor Kat Barell will play the leading role in A Tale of Two Christmases. The story will follow her as she experiences two different types of Christmases and ultimately gets to know more about herself in the process.

Made popular for her role in Wynonna Earp, Barell studied at the prestigious George Brown Classical Theatre School before she began her career. She is also a Hallmark alumnus with her appearance in the primetime show Good Witch. Her other credits include The Scarehouse, Definition of Fear, and Cabin Connection.

Chandler Massey as Drew

Chandler Massey, the popular actor from Days of Our Lives, will portray the role of Drew, Emma's long-time friend, who harbors feelings for her in A Tale of Two Christmases.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he studied at UCLA to pursue his dream of acting. Apart from his television roles, he has also starred in festival-winning art films like The Aquarians and The Stand-Off, after quitting his role as Will Horton in Days of Our Lives. He has also worked with Hallmark before and starred in the 2021 film Next Stop, Christmas.

Evan Roderick as Max

The hero of the second Christmas in A Tale of Two Christmases, Evan Roderick will play Emma's crush, Max. Drawn to acting from a very young age, he is one of the emerging talents in today's industry. He has already had several big roles like Nick Anastasia in the CW's Arrow, and has also appeared in ABC’s When We Rise and Netflix's Project MC2.

Before acting, he played hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Other cast members in A Tale of Two Christmases

Other cast members in A Tale of Two Christmases include Beverley Breuer, Marissa Leong, Sunita Prasad, Brittany Hun, Shaughnessy Redden, Christian Lagasse, Michael P Northey, and Barbara Wallace, among others.

The film will premiere on November 26, 2022, at 6:00 pm EST.

