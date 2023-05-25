Mere days before Laura Grillo was about to get married to her fiancé Ioannis "John" Makris, she was gunned down in November 2015. Grillo, a mother of three, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head, and the scene suggested a robbery gone wrong. Grillo's autistic brother, who was present at the house, slept through the incident and only woke up to find her dead.

While investigating the murder, detectives found the victim's fiancé John Makris displaying odd behavior. He seemed emotionless, unaffected, and "didn't seem like the grieving fiancé."

Subsequently, cell phone records and an unexpected tip unraveled a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Makris, who hired two of his employees to murder Grillo because she wanted to leave him.

ID's A Time to Kill is scheduled to revisit Laura Grillo's 2015 murder in a murder-for-hire plot planned by her fiancé. The episode, titled Devil at the Depot, will air on the channel this Thursday, May 25, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"A gunman kills volunteer police officer Laura Grillo in her suburban Dallas home; investigators must link a bombshell accusation to an email with a diabolical mastermind who thinks he can outsmart the law."

Laura Grillo's autistic brother, who was in the house, slept through the shooting and later found her dead

On the afternoon of November 13, 2015, just eight days before she was to marry her fiancé, Laura Grillo was fatally shot in her Rowlett, Texas home. She was found dead on the kitchen floor by her autistic brother, who was deaf in one ear and had significant hearing loss in the other, which caused him to sleep through the shooting.

At the crime scene, detectives found no evident signs of a break-in but found the bedroom safe open and several turned-over drawers with items scattered about. Grillo's fiancé, Ioannis "John" Makris, told authorities that at least $8,000 to $9,000 were missing. Detectives initially speculated the murder occurred during a botched robbery but soon realized that Makris seemed unaffected by the event.

While speaking to John Makris about Laura Grillo, detectives found that he "didn't seem overly upset, believing that he was "not reacting the way that I would expect someone to act in that position." They started looking into his whereabouts at the time of the murder.

According to Oxygen, Makris told them that he and Grillo had left the house at the same time that morning before he headed to a Home Depot in Dallas County to meet his employees, Jesus Trevino and James Villeda. All three were there to get supplies for his home-remodeling business. Both Trevino and Villeda corroborated his alibi, which was backed by surveillance footage.

Digital evidence and crucial tips were used to secure leads in Laura Grillo's death

Detectives then found an email written from Laura Grillo in June of that year on John Makris' phone, explaining how she was unhappy in their relationship and wanted to break up. The following month, the couple made up after he proposed to her. Moreover, Trevino and Villeda's phone records suggested they were in the Rowlett area around the time of the shooting.

Digging deep into Trevino and Villeda's pasts, they uncovered that both men were convicted s*x offenders with extensive criminal backgrounds. Later, a crucial tip from Trevino's ex-girlfriend revealed that "his boss [John Makris] was hiring him to kill his wife" for $15,000.

While looking into Jesus Trevino, detectives encountered one of Makris' former employees, Ramone, who was aware of the murder-for-hire plot. Ramone then led them to Trevino's former flatmate, who claimed that he had offered him money to be the driver for the hit.

Laura Grillo's fiance bought a new car for the hitmen to use while executing his murder-for-hire plot

Using all the evidence, Jesus Trevino and John Makris were indicted for Laura Grillo's murder, while James Villeda, who had previously been arrested on unrelated drug charges, agreed to testify against both for a lesser sentence of 25 years.

Vellida revealed that he was the driver for the hit and that Makris had purchased a silver KIA for him and Trevino to use during the murder. Then, on the day of the murder, Trevino entered the couple's Rowlett home, waited for Grillo to return, ambushed her, and shot her in the head.

Surveillance from a neighbor's home had captured the silver Kia in question, which, according to Vellida's confession, was later dumped at a body shop. While fleeing the scene, Trevino threw his clothes out of the car window and disposed of the gun in a Dallas dumpster.

Reports state that Jesus Trevino and John Makris were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Laura Grillo's murder.

ID's A Time to Kill will further delve into Laura Grillo's shooting death this Thursday at 9 pm ET.

