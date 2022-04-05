"A tough goodbye": Fans criticize judges' decision after Betty Maxwell gets sent home on American Idol

ABC's American Idol has reached Hollywood Week, and the contestants have already started rising up to the challenge. The previous episode showed how stressful and exhausting duet challenges can be. While Douglas Mills and Scarlet gave some of the most dramatic moments on the show, Christian Guardino and Nicolina delivered the show's best duet of the night.

Episode 8 of American Idol will see the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie) select 24 contestants who will move further in the competition. With the Showstoppers round, the singers perform with the band for the very first time in front of a live audience.

While some had a smooth transition to the Top 24, others could not make the cut. Betty Maxwell belonged to the latter group. Fans were largely disappointed at the decision to let her go. Along with Betty, Douglas Mills and Yoli Mayor could also not move forward.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Betty Maxwell going home

Fans did not seem to agree with the judges' decision to let Betty go. They took to social media to criticize the experts.

Sue Tangeman @TangemanSue #AmericanIdol y’all crazy for not putting Betty Maxwell in the top 24!! She has a fantastic voice! #AmericanIdol y’all crazy for not putting Betty Maxwell in the top 24!! She has a fantastic voice!

JerseyGirlBookReview @JerseyGirlBook @AmericanIdol @LionelRichie @katyperry @lukebryan - you got it so wrong! How could you not put Betty Maxwell through to the top 24? SMH #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol @LionelRichie @katyperry @lukebryan - you got it so wrong! How could you not put Betty Maxwell through to the top 24? SMH #AmericanIdol

Holly Elizabeth @golightlyholly2 #Idol Jumping on here again for a second to say that of ALL the people who should have gone through it was Miss America Betty. #AmericanIdol Jumping on here again for a second to say that of ALL the people who should have gone through it was Miss America Betty. #AmericanIdol #Idol

Kelli @kellynn23 Betty was a ray of sunshine and Im sad she didnt go forward #AmericanIdol Betty was a ray of sunshine and Im sad she didnt go forward #AmericanIdol

NotTodaySatan @keepthatnewnew No disrespect, but she deserved the Top 24 over literally 1/2 of them. This is why I usually don’t get this invested… #AmericanIdol How is Betty Maxwell going home!? She has a phenomenal voice, soo much stage presence, & is an absolute gem of a human! I’m shattered.No disrespect, but she deserved the Top 24 over literally 1/2 of them. This is why I usually don’t get this invested… How is Betty Maxwell going home!? She has a phenomenal voice, soo much stage presence, & is an absolute gem of a human! I’m shattered.😭😢No disrespect, but she deserved the Top 24 over literally 1/2 of them. This is why I usually don’t get this invested…😒 #AmericanIdol

Kastara @Kastara1962 she was so good Betty Maxwell didn’t make it OMGshe was so good #AmericanIdol Betty Maxwell didn’t make it OMG 😳 she was so good #AmericanIdol

Exploring Betty Maxwell's journey in the competition

Betty Maxwell has a lot of talent to offer. Besides being an incredible singer, she is also a make-up artist who does impressions of Disney characters. For her audition on the show, she performed Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This, winning over the judges and earning a golden ticket to Hollywood.

During her stint at Hollywood Week, the contestant was paired with Kelsie Dolin, which seemed like a very unlikely pairing. They were given the challenge of performing together as part of the Duet Challenge.

Dolin was very nervous about performing a duet, as she had never performed with anyone previously. However, the judges expected Betty (a former Miss America and no stranger to competition) to put Dolin at ease.

During rehearsals, Betty did just that. She urged Dolin to pick a song that she would be comfortable singing together on stage. The Pagent Queen also incorporated some dance moves into the song to help aid the duo's performance.

After delivering an incredible performance, Betty and Kelsie headed into the next round of the competition. However, both failed to make it to the Top 24 of American Idol.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to experience more performances by the contestants. American Idol airs every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish