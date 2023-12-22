A Vampire in the Family: Release date, storyline and more

The Brazilian horror comedy directed by Ale McHaddo, A Vampire in the Family is set to be released on Netflix on December 24, 2023. Ale McHaddo's film is the story of a former soccer player who discovers that his brother-in-law is a vampire. While the film's plot reportedly revolves around the rivalry between the vampire and the ex-soccer player, additional information about the plot has been kept under wraps.

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming film on YouTube on November 29, 2023. The description of the trailer also included a synopsis of A Vampire in the Family.

“When a fainthearted ex-soccer player learns his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, he must gather his courage and save the day.” the trailer reads.

A Vampire in the Family: Storyline explored

The trailer, released by Netflix on YouTube in late November, offered a sneak peek into the story of A Vampire in the Family as well as the film's storyline.

The clip opens with Fernandinho (Leandro Hassum), the "fainthearted ex-soccer player" and podcast commentator. He is surprised to see an unexpected visitor, his brother-in-law Gregorio (Romulo Arantes Neto). As Fernandinho starts getting irritated by Gregorio's behavior, he soon learns that the latter is a vampire.

However, when Fernandinho tries to warn his wife about the same, she refuses and tries a number of ways to reveal Greg's secret. He also goes on to ask his wife why they never see Greg "during the day," which is when Greg appears in front of him wearing sunglasses.

The clip then reveals that a new disease is being spread in the city, which results in low blood volume in people. The next scene in the trailer shows Greg as a vampire sucking blood from a victim in a pub. Fernandinho seems to have successfully captured this incident on his smartphone.

Later, the trailer shows Fernandinho and his family dressed in Halloween costumes and going to a Halloween party. However, it seems like vampires might also be attending the party. At the party, Fernandinho searches for the "big boss'' of vampires and gets into a hilarious fight with them.

From the trailer, it appears that the entire crux of the story will show Fernandinho saving his family from his vampire brother-in-law.

Ensemble cast of A Vampire in the Family

A Vampire in the Family stars Leandro Hassum as Fernandinho and Romulo Arantes Neto as Greg, with Monique Alfradique as Vanessa, and Edson Celulari as Ula Drax. It also has Mel Maia as Carol, Caio Mendonça as Ameba, Maria Flor Franco as Moniquinha, Eliezer Motta as Claudionor, Renata Bras as Michele, and Antônio Fragoso as Chicão.

Brazilian filmmaker Ale McHaddo has directed the upcoming Netflix film. McHaddo is known for having directed Just Short of Perfect (2021), Osmar, a primeira fatia do pão de forma (2013), and O Amor Dá Trabalho (2019). She is also known for films such as GadgetGang in Outer Space and Deep Hatred. The filmmaker has also directed the TV series Osmar and Bobolândia Monstrolândia.

The Brazilian horror comedy A Vampire in the Family will start streaming on Netflix on Sunday, December 24, 2023.