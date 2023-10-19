Call of Duty releases live-action trailer for Modern Warfare 3, features 21 Savage's new song

Call of Duty's latest live-action trailer, The Lobby, has stoked excitement for Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) release on November 10, 2023. The clip, which features a new song by 21 Savage, has enthralled fans. It provides a fascinating look at the game's prominent characters, laying the groundwork for an engaging gaming experience, and has left the community buzzing with excitement.

21 Savage, a well-known rapper, has made a notable contribution to the Call of Duty franchise by delivering an exclusive track for Modern Warfare 3's campaign. In addition to his musical contribution, the artist has collaborated with the franchise for an exclusive Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 2.

This article provides an in-depth analysis of the live-action trailer, offering insights regarding the new song.

Modern Warfare 3 live-action trailer features 21 Savage's new song

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty's latest live-action trailer features an exclusive soundtrack, Call Me Revenge - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 performed by 21 Savage, in collaboration with the talented artist d4vd. Along with it, the trailer also showcased a remarkable cinematic experience.

The new Call of Duty live-action trailer not only captivated fans with 21 Savage's exclusive song, but it also showcased significant in-game characters. The teaser introduced Phillip Graves, the Shadow Company's creator, and showed the iconic Ghost engaged in a high-stakes knife game with a Zombie, providing a fascinating twist.

As the trailer progressed, the infamous antagonist Vladimir Makarov, played by Julian Kostov, took center stage. Finally, Valeria Garza, also known as El Sin Nombre and played by Maria Elise Camargo, created a lasting impression and raised the anticipation for Modern Warfare 3.

The trailer's conclusion showed 21 Savage's Operator preparing for the upcoming battle with the squad.

The trailer showed an inside look at the pre-match lobby, showcasing the excitement as participants waited for a match. Call of Duty's novel strategy has sparked substantial enthusiasm among fans, marking a new and compelling promotional initiative that has heightened interest for the release.

MW3 will be released officially on November 10, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.