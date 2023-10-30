Diablo 4 Vampire Hunters Wanted event: Start date, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 Season of Blood revolves around a new vampiric plague that's surfaced in the Sanctuary. To deal with this plague, players have teamed up with a hunter known as Erys to cull the growing threat of these vampires.

Keeping in line with the new season's theme, Blizzard released a new promotional event called Vampire Hunters Wanted, which requires players to showcase their vampire-hunting skills.

Here's everything that players need to know about this event.

How to participate in the Diablo 4 Vampire Hunters Wanted event?

The Diablo 4 Vampire Hunters Wanted is currently live and will be ending on November 2, 2023. Over the course of this event, you will have to showcase your prowess in killing vampires and make a video that is 10 seconds or longer on TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter/X. When submitting your entries, you must use the #DiabloHunters tag to be considered eligible.

Once the event concludes, three individuals will be selected and rewarded with the following items:

A letter signed by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

$500 Blizzard Battle.net balance digital code.

A box containing assorted vampire hunter props.

This event is applicable in a few countries. Furthermore, you can find the official rules for the Diablo 4 Vampire Hunters Wanted event here.

Seeing the developers create such promotional events is fascinating. Not only does it work wonders in terms of marketing, but it can also contribute to increasing the player count in the game. Following the decline in players during Season of the Malignant, they had to go out of their way to ensure the title's survival.

Ever since Season of Blood came out, players have been making their way back to Diablo 4 thanks to the numerous quality-of-life updates the game has seen. Although it's still too early to make any comments, the overall changes made were highly requested by players and have improved gameplay.

Yes, the game is still rough around the edges and does need some tune-ups here and there, but that's about it. With more updates planned in the current season, it will be interesting to see all the changes and fixes that the developers have planned out for the remainder of Season of Blood.