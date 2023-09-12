"I can't watch people play games": Reddit debates on whether Twitch viewership determines Diablo 4 popularity

Since the Season of the Malignant went live, Diablo 4 has seen a decline in the number of players. This is due to the disastrous seasonal patch. Not only did it nerf almost every item in the game, but it also made two classes unplayable. Blizzard has tried to fix the issue through new patches, but unfortunately, there's not much they can do to salvage the situation.

As is with most games these days, there are a lot of streamers who stream Diablo 4 on Twitch. With the game's dwindling playerbase, a debate took place on the r/Diablo4 subreddit, where players discussed if a high viewership on Twitch was a good enough measure for the popularity of the title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Is Diablo 4 a dead game?

There's no way to measure the total number of players in Diablo 4 at any given point. However, Twitch Tracker does show the number of concurrent streams and viewers that a game has. Based on the information from the website, Blizzard's RPG can be considered a dead game because its overall viewership has consistently declined.

The viewership for Blizzard's RPG has steadily declined over the past few months (Screenshot via Twitch Tracker by Sportskeeda)

As the argument rages on Reddit, there's always a chance that players would rather play Diablo 4 than watch someone stream it. Many believe that it's worth watching competitive titles because there's always something to learn from them.

Blizzard's RPG isn't a competitive game, so it doesn't really make sense to consume its content on Twitch.

However, it's also worth noting that Twitch viewership can be a very easy way to gauge interest in a particular title. If, for example, there aren't many individuals watching streams related to a game, it's more likely that there isn't much interest in it to begin with. Yes, this measure isn't absolute, but it's definitely a way to get a basic idea of the situation.

Furthermore, big streamers have the capacity to pull players and create interest in a game. The fact that a lot of big names are slowly moving away from Diablo 4 is an indicator of its decline in popularity.

While there will likely be no end to this debate, following a game on Twitch boils down to a matter of preference. There are a lot of individuals who believe they would rather play a game than watch someone else play it. There are also others who think it's okay to watch a game even while playing it.

However, when it comes to the question of Diablo 4 experiencing a sorry death, there's one general consensus. Most live-service titles offer amazing endgame content, but that's essentially non-existent in Blizzard's RPG.

If Blizzard truly wants to save the title, it will have to put in a lot of work and effort, including a complete revamp of the endgame content.