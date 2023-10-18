Diablo 4 Season of Blood: How to start, new characters, and more

After several obstacles, Diablo 4 Season of Blood has finally gone live. The new season brings forth a plethora of changes, including major quality-of-life updates and class modifications. Most of these were suggested by the playerbase and could have improved the Season of the Malignant. However, it's good that Blizzard acknowledged player feedback and implemented changes in the new season.

The seasonal model in Blizzard's ARPG requires players to enter the Seasonal Realm with a new character. So how does one start Diablo 4 Season of Blood?

How to start Diablo 4 Season of Blood

As mentioned above, you must start Diablo 4 Season of Blood with a new character. To do so, select the "Create new character" option on the start screen. You will then be taken to the screen where all five classes are displayed. Choose your class, and keep following the onscreen instructions till you are asked to choose a realm.

Here's where you create a new character for the Seasonal Realm (Image via Blizzard)

This is very important, and you should choose the "Seasonal Realm." If you opt for the "Eternal Realm," you won't be able to play Season of Blood unless you make a new character.

On this page, you can also opt for Hardcore mode. While it's fun to play in this mode, do remember that you will lose your character upon dying. Notably, you won't lose your character to disconnections anymore, thanks to the new Scroll of Escape update. However, any other form of dying means permadeath in the Diablo 4 Season of Blood Hardcore mode.

After creating a new character, you can choose to either play or skip the campaign. You must complete it before diving into the seasonal content. However, if you've defeated Lilith once, you won't need to do it again.

That said, you must still complete the Cathedral of Light and Fallen Temple Capstone dungeons to unlock World Tiers 3 and 4. It's important to reach these tiers as they contain the best loot for your class.